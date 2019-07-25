The ECB kept rates unchanged but reintroduced the easing bias on rates, requested studies on further measures and, importantly, started talking about a symmetric inflation aim

Draghi is worried about inflation and the macro outlook of manufacturing

We expect a change in forward guidance, lower depo rates and a tiered depo system in September

The probability of further QE has increased, but we still think the ECB will not adopt it yet

After the dovish tone that the ECB has shown recently (Draghi at Sintra, recent meetings and comments by officials), the focus today was to what extent was the ECB going to materialize those dovish signs. We were expecting a change in the guidance to “present or lower levels” of rates, a modification in the forward guidance (contingent on an inflation measure instead of time-dependent) and more signals of a depo rate cut and a tiered depo system. Markets were even more dovish, pricing in a depo cut as soon as today with 50% probability and more clear signs of further QE.

On several of these issues, the ECB has not disappointed: it has reintroduced in the statement that policy rates will remain at “present or lower levels”, opening the door for rate cuts soon. It has not modified its forward guidance yet, but Mr Draghi has made clear they will address that in September. Moreover, the ECB has asked its Staff to study ways to provide further easing, which is the usual formula used when it is ready to act. The request is for the menu that Draghi offered at Sintra, including the change in forward guidance, lowering interest rates together with a tiered system to mitigate side-effects of negative rates, and resuming QE.

Moreover, the ECB has introduced references to the “symmetry of the inflation aim”, a way of introducing a further dovish bias by recognizing that will tolerate more easily inflation rates above 2% -when we reach that point.

When asked about unanimity, Mr Draghi clarified that there was a “convergence of views” rather than unanimity among ECB governing council members, clarifying that there were different nuances of views on parts of package.

On the macro outlook, Mr Draghi gave mixed signals reflecting the very different of manufacturing and other sectors. He showed doubts about the recovery of the Eurozone’s economy in the second half of the year. “Outlook is getting worse and worse. And it’s getting worse and worse in those countries where manufacturing is very important.” (Germany and Italy). In contrast, he tried to soften this message pointing that there are signs of resilience in services, consumption and in the labor market. All in all risks surrounding the growth outlook remain tilted to the downside, but Draghi stressed that the probability of a recession remains low.

On the inflation outlook, Draghi acknowledged repeatedly that they are worried as it has been persistently below expectations ("we don't like it"). A novelty he mentioned is that inflation expectations are low not only according to market-based measures but now also according to the Survey professional Forecasters (to be published tomorrow), adding that this survey had been stable for a long time.

Fiscal policy was also a recurrent issue during the press conference. Draghi said that fiscal policy will be necessary if the situation deteriorates further in those countries with idiosyncratic shocks (meaning clearly Germany), but also in the Eurozone as a whole.

Overall, today’s statement and press conference was one of those examples of pre-announcement of upcoming measures. It seems quite clear now that a depo cut will be decided soon (we expect it for September now) together with a tiered system. Forward guidance will also be changed (no longer calendar-based). We still think that further QE measures will not be approved in September, given the lack of unanimity, and the need to keep a second bullet in case it is needed (Draghi recognized during the press conference that the effectiveness of further QE is debatable). But its probability has no doubt increased.

