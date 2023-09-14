The ECB raised interest rates again today, probably for the last time in the tightening cycle although it did leave itself some flexibility on that front.
This certainly falls into the dovish hike category, with the ECB acknowledging inflation remains too high but also that growth is suffering. What's more, it clearly indicated that it believes the current stance should be tight enough to return inflation to target, given time.
It would appear the decision wasn't unanimous though, with only a solid majority backing the decision. Again, we shouldn't be surprised at this stage of the cycle that, considering the uncertain outlook, not everyone is in agreement on their assessment of the situation.
The euro slipped after the decision and following comments from President Christine Lagarde, as did euro area yields. Further progress on inflation over the coming months, as the ECB anticipates, should enable pauses over the coming meetings, at which point the focus will gradually shift to the timing of the first rate cut.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
