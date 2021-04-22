In yesterday’s meeting, the Bank of Canada announced it would be leaving rates unchanged while tapering bond buying due to the post-pandemic recovery being faster than expected with most economic figures and projections in the country indicating a rebound. Today’s focus is on the European central bank’s decision and while the bank is expected to leave rates unchanged, president Lagarde will likely be asked about the potential for a policy change that could lead to a reaction on European markets. Europe’s recovery has slowed down in recent times, particularly as a result of the shortage in vaccine supplies which has significantly reduced vaccination rates and led to further lockdowns. While other central banks adapt their strategies as the situation progresses, it will be essential to see the ECB holding its ground in order to avoid excessive uncertainty in the markets. European stocks started the day trading higher but as we head into the second part of the day we are seeing a pullback while several indices reached key resistance levels and as investors remain focused on the bank's decision along with US unemployment claims due this afternoon.
Wall Street earnings season continues - eyes on American Airlines
While last week’s earning season reports were focused on big banks and financial institutions, this week we received a more varied mix of reports from several sectors. Today’s reports are likely to have an impact on indices as several major companies including tech giant Intel will be publishing their earning reports for Q1 2021. Other companies due to publish their earnings today include American Airlines (which took a massive hit from the pandemic as a result of travel restrictions), AT&T, and American Electric Power and while the situation this far has proved to be better than previously expected with many companies either meeting or even surpassing their projections, it will be important to pay attention to the distribution of the recovery among sectors and ensure it is not be limited to a small group of large companies. Some key factors which helped the economic recovery in the US have been an increase in vaccinations and the recent stimulus cheques which were issued after the most recent $1,9 trillion recovery bill signed by president Biden last month.
