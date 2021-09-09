Asia Market Update: Equities mostly drop after US declines; Will Nikkei see first decline in 9 sessions?; ECB decision due later today.

General trend

- US equity FUTS extend declines.

- Nikkei has remained lower [Topix Securities, Air Transportation and Information & Communication indices decline; Utilities rise amid the focus on the LDP elections].

- Hang Seng has extended decline [TECH index drops over 2% amid continued regulatory concerns; Ping An Insurance also declines]; Property developers’ bonds remain in focus [Evergrande, Central China Real Estate].

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading fractionally higher [IT and Financial indices lag; Property index rises].

- S&P ASX 200 has extended declines [Resources and Financial indices weigh].

- Taiwan Semi may release Aug sales later today.

- China may release Aug banking statistics later today.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opened 0.0%.

- (NZ) New Zealand Aug ANZ Truckometer Heavy M/M: -18.1% v -1.0% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q2 Manufacturing Activity Q/Q: 3.9% v 2.7% prior; Volume Y/Y: -0.1% v +0.6% prior.

- OBL.AU Updates on Brisbane Floods class action: Court finds Seqwater is not liable to class action, will consider appeal.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Offers to buy A$1.60B in Govt bonds v A$2.0B prior.

- (AU) Australia total weekly payroll jobs change from July 31 to Aug 14th: -0.7% v -2.0% prior; Wages -1.0% v -2.7% prior.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opened -0.7%.

- (JP) Japan Auto Lobby Chair Toyoda: Coronavirus pandemic could further squeeze production for carmakers in Oct.

- (JP) Japan Vaccine Min Kono said to be announcing run for LDP Leadership on Friday (Sept 10th).

- (JP) Japan Econ Min Nishimura: Confirms seeking to extend state of emergency restrictions in Tokyo and certain other areas through Sept 30th.

- (JP) LDP leadership contender Takaichi: Will seek to achieve the 2% inflation target (yesterday after the close).

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: +¥1.04T v -¥545.5B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: ¥421.6B v ¥25.3B prior.

- (JP) Japan Aug M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 4.7% v 4.1%e; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 4.2% v 4.1%e.

- (JP) Japan govt said to consider easing virus restrictions around Nov period - press.

- (JP) Japan Health Official Omi: Calls on Govt to consider third coronavirus booster shots.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.5T v ¥2.5T indicated in 0.005% 5-year JGBs; avg yield -0.1030% v -0.1200% prior, bid to cover 4.42x v 3.76x prior.

Korea

-Kospi opened -0.5%.

- 005380.KR Halted Asan Plant due to chip shortages, To resume ops on Sept 13th (Monday).

- (KR) North Korea confirms held military parade to mark anniversary of country's founding, unclear if it displayed new weapons or Leader Kim made a speech - Yonhap.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Raising policy interest rates will help trim household debt; Will gradually adjust monetary policy amid inflationary pressures - Quarterly Monetary Policy Report.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) to expand special lending program to small businesses impacted by pandemic to KRW6.0T to March 2022.

- (KR) South Korea sells 50-year bonds: avg yield 1.990% v 1.960% prior.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opened -0.9%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.2%.

- (CN) CHINA AUG CPI M/M: 0.1% V 0.5%E; Y/Y: 0.8% V 1.0%E; PPI Y/Y: 9.5% v 9.0%e.

- (CN) Smaller cities in China including eastern city of Jiangyin’s housing bureau issued notice to ban developers from resorting to price war and selling properties below costs - China press.

- (CN) China Vice Premier Hu Chunhua: China is seeking foreign investments in more areas; China Govt to continue opening up at a wider range and deeper level - Xinhua.

- (CN) China Government regulators summon gaming firms including Tencent and Netease; Meeting will include including China cyberspace regulator.

- (Cn)China NDRC Official Liu Xiaonan: An updated negative list will be published by year-end, which will include cuts to the number of items and will provide greater clarity on restrictions.

- (CN) China Tinyan Capital Quantitative Hedge Fund halts fundraising after China CSRC Chairman says quant trading can cause problems.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4615 v 6.4674 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net CNY0B v Net drain CNY0B prior.

North America

- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -2.9M v -4.0M prior.

- LULU Reports Q2 $1.65 v $1.21e, Rev $1.45B v $1.33Be; raises FY guidance.

- (US) Fed's Kaplan (non-voter; hawkish): Sees 2021 GDP 6.0% (prior 6.5%), will be revising Q3 GDP downward due to COVID; expect slower job growth moving forward; is no major change to outlook would support starting taper in Oct.

- (US) US Treasury rejects debt prioritization on its borrowing limits.

- TSN To increase beef prices; Rejects conclusions drawn by Whitehouse.

Europe

- (UK) Aug RICS House Price Balance: 73% v 75%e.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.8%, ASX 200 -1.9% , Hang Seng -1.8%; Shanghai Composite +0.1%; Kospi -1.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.3%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 -0.7%.

- EUR 1.1825-1.1811 ; JPY 110.28-110.09 ; AUD 0.7370-0.7347 ;NZD 0.7108-0.7083.

- Gold -0.2% at $1,789/oz; Crude Oil flat at $69.28/brl; Copper +0.2% at $4.243/lb.