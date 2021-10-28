Market sentiment is mixed. In one hand, the strong earnings are encouraging, on the other hand, Joe Biden is having hard time passing his spending bill and the Covid’s delta-plus cases are rising.

There has been a collective and an aggressive repricing of the central bank expectations in the bond markets yesterday. Bond traders sold shorter term bonds and bought longer term ones, betting on a more hawkish policy stance from central banks, including the European Central Bank (ECB).

The ECB will announce its latest verdict today, but the expectations remain still dovish.

On earnings front, solar firm Enphase had a record quarter, McDonald’s did fine, Ford pleased but GM disappointed.

Today, Apple and Amazon are due to announce earnings.