Market sentiment is mixed. In one hand, the strong earnings are encouraging, on the other hand, Joe Biden is having hard time passing his spending bill and the Covid’s delta-plus cases are rising.
There has been a collective and an aggressive repricing of the central bank expectations in the bond markets yesterday. Bond traders sold shorter term bonds and bought longer term ones, betting on a more hawkish policy stance from central banks, including the European Central Bank (ECB).
The ECB will announce its latest verdict today, but the expectations remain still dovish.
On earnings front, solar firm Enphase had a record quarter, McDonald’s did fine, Ford pleased but GM disappointed.
Today, Apple and Amazon are due to announce earnings.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1600 ahead of ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range around 1.1600 amid a cautious market mood and firmer US dollar. US Treasury yields rebound from weekly lows amid global tightening spree. ECB policy decision, US GDP hold the key.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 amid Brexit woes, ahead of US GDP
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3750, despite the uptick in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. France threatens to block UK ships, Britain vows to retaliate in a fresh Brexit tussle. BOE rate hike calls renew on reduced bond issuance in Budget 2021. US GDP awaited.
Gold: Risks appear skewed to the upside heading into ECB, US GDP
Gold price looks north while near $1800, with eyes on ECB, US Q3 GDP. The precious metal keeps an eye on Treasury yields while the USD clings to recovery gains. Gold teases descending triangle on the 4H chart.
SHIB eyes 76% bull run after exploding to new all-time high
Shiba Inu price has witnessed an astronomical rally, as it surged over 200% since October 23. The prevailing chart pattern suggests a bullish projection of a 400% bull run.
European Central Bank Preview: Finally, some action, but no hopes for the EUR Premium
The European Central Bank will announce its decision on Monetary Policy on Thursday, October 28. The central bank is widely anticipated to keep policy rates unchanged. Market participants are hoping for tapering hints starting as soon as next year.