The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 74.81 levels and traded in the range of 74.66-74.84 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.71 levels. The rupee fell against the dollar because the greenback rose to a near three-month high after minutes of the US Fed Reserve's June policy meeting reiterated that it may consider tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. However, later in the day, the rupee recovered from a weak opening, as foreign banks sold dollars likely on behalf of overseas investors seeking to invest in Indian equities and IPO of domestic companies.
Overnight indexed swaps slumped after RBI Governor stated that the MPC was more inclined to look through the recent rise in inflation as economic growth remains a priority. A sharp fall in US Treasury yields and crude oil prices further allowed market participants to unwind their fixed paid positions. The one-year swap rate ended at 3.89%, compared with 3.98% on Wednesday, while the five-year OIS rate settled at 5.33%, against the previous close of 5.45%.
On an annualized basis, the premium on the one-year, month-end dollar/rupee contract rose to 4.44% versus 4.42% recorded in the preceding day. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.69 levels. In a policy review presented, ECB decided to revise its inflation target and allow consumer prices to overshoot when deemed necessary. Earlier its inflation goal over the medium term was "below but close to 2%". Now it is the symmetric target of 2% over the medium term.
