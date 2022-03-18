Summary
Financial conditions: Peak easy financing conditions, so some tightening should be expected. Real rates are hovering around historical lows, as well as no financial fragmentation in terms of the monetary policy transmission, which has provided a rather benign backdrop for the ECB to change its monetary policy towards a more neutral stance.
Market pricing: Market pricing points to almost two hikes of 25bp this year, and another 70bp next year.
Economy: Economic momentum has rebounded since the start of the year and the labor market remains strong, but the Ukraine war casts stagflation headwinds, especially through household real income erosion (read more in Big Picture - Headwinds to the global economy from Ukraine war and Fed tightening, 17 March)
Wages: Negotiated wage growth remained moderate in Q4 21 at 1.6% (up from 1.3% in Q3), but inflation rates well above target throughout the year raise the risk of higher inflation expectations fuelling wage adjustments down the line.
Inflation: Inflation pressures continue to build at an unrelenting pace and broaden, as higher input costs are still working their way through the pricing chain and 60% of core inflation items now have inflation rates above 2%. Owner-occupied housing inflation would have added ca. 0.7pp to core inflation in Q3 21.
