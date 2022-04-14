European stocks have rallied following a dovish ECB, while on Wall Street the dour start to earnings season extended into a another day, says Chris Beauchamp.
ECB’s dovishness gives European markets a break
“The ECB has decided not to follow fashion and has kept its hawks firmly under control. While the US and UK go for more rate rises the ECB argues that no rush is necessary, with rate rises coming ‘some time’ after asset purchases end. This news has given new life to European markets, which have continued to make gains today after rebounding yesterday, while the euro is, unsurprisingly, taking it very badly, dropping to its lowest level in almost 2 years. This widening policy gap could be the break European markets are looking for, and certainly provides welcome relief from the negativity that has prevailed for most of the month.”
US stocks slip as earnings fail to excite
“From JPMorgan yesterday we push on to earnings from Goldman Sachs and others. Once again the cautious outlook features heavily, as companies rein in activity thanks to the uncertain economic outlook. So far earnings season has been uninspiring for investors, but it doesn’t look like this will change as the weeks go on. Earnings from United Health have helped the Dow, but the broader day in US markets remains dominated by losses.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh two-year lows below 1.0800
EUR/USD has extended its slide and dropped below 1.0800 for the first time in nearly two years. ECB left its policy settings unchanged and President Lagarde refrained from offering clarity on the timing of the first rate hike or the end of the QE, weighing heavily on the shared currency.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3000 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its decline in the American session and dropped toward 1.3000. The greenback is gathering strength amid the ECB's dovish tone and rising US Treasury bond yields, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Fears underpin the bright metal
Gold gave up some ground on Thursday amid the resurgent dollar’s demand, now quoting at around $1,967. The dollar traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, as investors held back ahead of the ECB monetary policy announcement.
Shiba Inu price could double after 2.41 billion SHIB get burned
Shiba Inu price is on track to make a comeback from the recent pullback and double in the near future as the meme coin’s circulating supply shrinks further. Analysts reveal a bullish outlook on Shiba Inu price.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): ECB delays, Musk bids for Twitter and investment banks boom
Earnings season continues with some ramping up in the financials space on Thursday. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) both boom it as trading desks love volatility while Wells Fargo underperforms.