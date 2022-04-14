European stocks have rallied following a dovish ECB, while on Wall Street the dour start to earnings season extended into a another day, says Chris Beauchamp.

ECB’s dovishness gives European markets a break

“The ECB has decided not to follow fashion and has kept its hawks firmly under control. While the US and UK go for more rate rises the ECB argues that no rush is necessary, with rate rises coming ‘some time’ after asset purchases end. This news has given new life to European markets, which have continued to make gains today after rebounding yesterday, while the euro is, unsurprisingly, taking it very badly, dropping to its lowest level in almost 2 years. This widening policy gap could be the break European markets are looking for, and certainly provides welcome relief from the negativity that has prevailed for most of the month.”

US stocks slip as earnings fail to excite

“From JPMorgan yesterday we push on to earnings from Goldman Sachs and others. Once again the cautious outlook features heavily, as companies rein in activity thanks to the uncertain economic outlook. So far earnings season has been uninspiring for investors, but it doesn’t look like this will change as the weeks go on. Earnings from United Health have helped the Dow, but the broader day in US markets remains dominated by losses.”