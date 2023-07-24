Share:

A 25bp rate hike from the ECB this week is essentially a given. This outcome has been well communicated in advance by most members, and should not in itself lead to any noticeable market reaction.

The focus will be on guidance ahead of the September meeting, where a pause or more definite stop to the rate hikes are on the table. The communication dilemma that ECB face is a trade-off between the lagged effect of monetary policy measures already taken and the strength of the incoming data. Therefore we do no expect a firm guidance for September, either for a pause or a hike, but a repeat of data dependence and in particular in light of the significant amount of data released before the September meeting.

The weakening growth momentum, as well as some softening in core inflation measures will be decisive for a potential final hike of 25bp at the September meeting. Further deterioration may change our baseline expectation of a final hike in September.

Markets price 25bp for this week and another 20bp to a 3.95% peak in the deposit rate. We find that pricing fair.

Signs of softening growth provides some flexibility to the ECB

The euro area economy remains spared for the headwinds coming from the war in Ukraine. Energy prices are still significantly lower than last year, real incomes are recovering due to declining inflation and strong labour market conditions, and excess savings are substantial and still untouched. This gives a strong base for households to weather headwinds coming from tighter financial conditions. The solid economic foundation of European households is visible in the services sector, where activity measures rebounded remarkably between the turn of the year and the spring. However, the latest signs have been less encouraging. The Service PMI has moderated markedly since May, and, to that, manufacturing PMI still points toward waning activity despite easing supply chain issues and declining input costs. Today’s preliminary PMIs pointed to further weakening in the euro area activity.

We still believe that the full effect of monetary policy tightening on the economy is yet to show. Credit standards have been repeatedly tightened since the beginning of 2022, and credit growth, which is among the best forward-looking economic indicators, has turned negative since the turn of the year. We expect banks to report further tightening in the new Q3 edition of the ECB Bank Lending Survey, set to be published this Tuesday. The report will surely gain some attention on the ECB meeting. However, the effect stemming from tighter financial conditions on the hot labour market and ultimately on inflation remains uncertain. Employment remains record high and still growing in the euro area, and various business sentiment indicators continue to point towards decent excess demand for labour across sectors. The imbalance between labour supply and demand lays the ground for an extended period of high wage growth in the euro area, and, by that, the worry that inflation ultimately will become unanchored from the ECB’s goal. This worry is intact, although the latest signs of growth softening may have brought some calm in the governing council.

