US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 100.870.

Energies: Jun '22 Crude is Down at 105.99.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 14 ticks and trading at 139.24.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 27 ticks Lower and trading at 4380.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1978.40. Gold is 83 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time.. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Building Permits are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Housing Starts are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 04/18/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 04/18/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and Gold were trading Higher Monday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 40 points Lower and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Ordinarily we always have a little trepidation when it comes to trading after or around a major holiday. This is because we don't really know nor change the mood of the markets at that particular time. Yesterday was no exception to that rule as the USD was trading Higher but the Bonds were trading Lower and that unto itself is a red flag. However, Gold was trading sky high higher yesterday and that told us something as well. Whenever Gold trades likes that it means that not all is well in the trading kingdom. Today we have Building Permits and Housing Starts, both of which are major and proven market movers. Can this change market direction? Only time will tell.