USD: Easing for the euro

Since around mid-August, the EURUSD has barely moved and is trading just at parity. On the one hand, the Eurozone is exposed to much higher energy prices than the US and there are risks of a worsening of the energy crisis. On the other hand, wholesale gas and electricity prices have fallen sharply over the past few weeks - from very high levels - indicating an easing, and the dollar is already very highly valued. Interest rate developments also do not favor either currency. Both representatives of the ECB and the US Fed confirmed further significant interest rate hikes. Overall, we expect the pendulum to swing in favor of the euro during the coming weeks. The increasing filling of gas storage facilities in Europe will further alleviate fears of an energy crisis and ensure falling wholesale prices for gas and electricity. This will improve the outlook for the Eurozone economy relative to the US, which argues for a firmer euro.

JPY: Rising yields strengthen the euro

The significant rise in yields in the Euro Area since the beginning of August has strengthened the euro against the yen. This has widened the yield differential between the two currency areas. We expect inflation rates in the Eurozone to fall continuously from the beginning of 2023 at the latest. In this environment, we expect Eurozone yields to rise only very slightly at the long end. Against this backdrop, we see only minor firming potential for the euro against the yen in the short term. If the Bank of Japan were to lift its control of the yield curve, then yields in Japan would also rise. This could trigger a significant strengthening of the yen against the euro.

CHF: Uncertain environment continues to strengthen Swiss franc

Since the recent escalation of energy price hikes in Europe, the euro has weakened slightly again against the franc. Even the ECB's recent decision to bring forward interest rate hikes could not strengthen the euro against the franc. In the short term, the upcoming parliamentary elections in Italy (September 25) also pose a further risk of a weaker euro. We currently expect the situation on the energy markets in Europe to ease from the end of October. In this environment, the euro should be able to strengthen somewhat against the Swiss franc. However, the short-term development of the exchange rate will also depend heavily on the SNB's next interest rate decision at its meeting on September 22. Currently, we expect the SNB to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points. In the event of escalating geopolitical crises, the Swiss franc could strengthen further against the euro at any time.

