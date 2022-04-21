The USD surged higher at the start of this week as some positive US growth metrics from last week gives the Fed a green light to hike rates quickly. US retail sales, Industrial Production, and University Consumer Sentiment all bounced from recent lows. Remember, stocks can rise while interest rates increase as long as US growth remains strong. This makes US earnings very important. The shock drop in Netflix subscribers this week sent Netflix share price tumbling over 25% after hours. Expect earnings to stay in key focus now as investors weigh up whether the Fed’s fast hiking to control inflation ends up hindering growth. If investors worry about slowing growth then this week’s rally in stocks can quickly reverse.
Other key events from the past week
China: China growth worries, April 18: The long-term value for China’s 50 index remains, but investors are worried that Shanghai lockdowns will weigh on growth. China’s GDP came in at 4.8% y/y vs 4.0% expected this week in a more reassuring print, but the PBoC refrained from cutting rates on Wednesday.
CAD: Inflation surge, April 20: The surge in inflation to 6.7% last month shows that inflation pressures are more entrenched than the BoC thought from last week’s meeting. Will USDCAD see another leg lower next week?
Netflix: Hints of slowing growth? April 19: Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in a shock drop in subscriber numbers for the first time in a decade. Is this a sign of pinched consumers starting to cut back on non-essentials? US growth and big-name earnings will remain a key focus for the rest of this month.
Key events for the coming week
JPY: BoJ rate statement, Apr 28: The Bank of Japan meets next week and it has noted increasing concern over the weakness in the JPY. Will it announce any specific measures to combat yen weakness next week? Will this cause the USDJPY to fall lower?
Seasonal trades: Boeing to take off? Boeing shares have entered a strong seasonal time of the year. Will the share price lift as air travel resumes post- COVID?
USD: Inflation peak? April 29: The last core reading came in at 5.4% and the forecast is for 5.5% next week. However, the biggest surprise would come from falling inflation which would take the pressure off the Fed and likely allow the USD to weaken.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0900 after EU data
EUR/USD trades at its highest level in more than a week above 1.0900 on Thursday as the euro capitalizes on hawkish ECB commentary. The data from the EU showed that the annual HICP rose to 7.4% in March, compared to the flash estimate of 7.5%. Eyes on ECB President Lagarde's appearance at the IMF event.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, holds above 1.3050
Despite the selling pressure surrounding the greenback, GBP/USD is struggling to build on Wednesday's gains and trading in a tight range above 1.3050. The broad-based euro strength has fueled a rally in EUR/GBP on Thursday, limiting GBP/USD's upside.
Gold struggles near one-week low, below $1,950 ahead of Powell
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's modest rebound from over a one-week low and came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday. The XAU/USD remained on the defensive through the early European session and was last seen trading just below the $1,950 level.
Why you should pay attention to Dogecoin price today
Dogecoin price has been consolidating inside a massive falling wedge pattern, that is edging closer to a breakout. A decisive move above the upper trend line could be the key to triggering an uptrend for DOGE.
Powell Preview: Fed Chair set to be humble due to three uncertainties, triggering a dollar downfall Premium
Powell delivers remarks just before the bank enters its "blackout" period. Markets are pricing two double-dose rate hikes in May and in June. Relatively moderate core inflation may cause Powell to refrain from big commitments.