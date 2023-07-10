Share:

Markets

US stocks were little changed Friday and closed lower on the week as investors digested a slew of start-of-the-month data that seems to have increased confidence that the US economy is on firm footing and, consequently, that rates may remain higher for longer.

Indeed Equity markets struggled last week as a solid run of economic data stoked the higher-for-longer interest rate narrative. After going back and forth, and back again, pricing in rate cuts later this year, markets now seem to be finally throwing in the towel that this cycle will take longer to play out as the S&P 500 slipped 1.2%

And despite a slight miss on last week's NFP, the sum of the recent data run leaves a July rate hike on the table, but the softer payroll data adds a touch of uncertainty for a follow-up rate hike in 2023. Still, stocks on Friday were not in the mood to play "bad news is good" ahead of this week's earning season.

2Q 2023 earnings season will begin this week with consensus coalescing around a 9% year/year decline in S&P 500 EPS driven by flat sales growth and margin compression. But there will be an outsized focus on AI, given the moves in tech this year.

Still, the timing and ability of S&P 500 companies to generate incremental profits from AI remain uncertain. So management guidance and commentary will help investors identify AI's enablers, scalers, and long-term beneficiaries.

For example, MU provided many better-than-feared revenue and earnings outlooks, while NVDA guided 2Q sales way above consensus.

However, AI has lost some lustre as potential restrictions on AI chip exports to China represent a key risk for these stocks.

China

Treasury Secretary Yellen returned from her trip to China with a few guide rails in place to help avoid the dreaded tipping point in US-China relationships.

So with Yellen’s trip out of the way, speculation over the need for greater monetary and fiscal stimulus to prevent a double dip will likely continue dominating the headlines.

While Beijing may introduce more measures, the international investment communities' default position believes any policy effort will be relatively minor in scale as it has become evident that boosting headline GDP growth is no longer the top priority. Instead, the authorities are keen to preserve their fiscal space to enhance macroeconomic stability and focus on countering any escalating technology war with the US.

Of course, growth still matters, but China's policymakers have been forced to rapidly rethink their long-term economic strategy as the West intends to cut off its high-tech exports.

With all this in mind, we also believe Beijing needs to switch up its fiscal playbook, as it's evident that the economy remains shaken by the housing crisis. It has impacted the economy via two critical channels: (1) lower residential investment and related spending on big-ticket items (e.g., appliances, furniture, etc.) and (2) negative wealth effects due to lower housing prices.

With tech development and macro-financial stability now the key policy priorities, we can confidently conclude that China's prior "growth at all costs" model has been scrapped. Thus, China is unlikely to power global growth to the same extent as in the past.

Forex

Policymakers in the G4 have been remarkably consistent, with now even JPY getting into the act after the wage data this week. That has limited the scope for Dollar appreciation against the majors—with rates and equities on the move; there is less space for FX to adjust.

THE ECB rhetoric has moved with the Fed stride-for-stride and even outpaced at times. That has helped the market reprice the Euro area front-end despite slower growth.

ECB's single mandate of lower inflation is helping the EURO. But on the other hand, there are limits to this argument—the threat that the ECB will "blow the house down" to tame inflation only works for so long when the economy has already entered a technical recession.

And if this trend persists, the ECB Hawks could let up, and the EURUSD could slip back to 1.07

Oil

Oil prices closed at a 9-month high supported by crude storage draws, OPEC discipline, a stabilizing Yuan, and some hope the July Fed hike could finally be a one-and-done after Friday's NFP report came in below expectations.

Still, the softening in the US jobs markets should create an uncertain outlook for domestic fuel consumption, with the strong US labour market historically supporting demand for gasoline and distillate fuels. Should the labour market decelerate more quickly over the coming months, this could lead to much weaker fuel demand in the year's second half.

Traders remain wary of the dependence on China's demand growth as economic growth data remains tilted towards disappointment in this main growth engine. However, OPEC discipline could continue to stem oil price declines.