“Markets are still struggling to find reasons to be positive, and JPMorgan’s figures today have not helped matters.”
Stocks mixed in wake of JPMorgan earnings
“Earnings season has begun in earnest, but it has not been a particularly positive start. JPMorgan’s numbers revealed that dealmaking was down and credit losses had increased, as the bright outlooks of 2021 give way to the gloomier performance of 2022. There wasn’t much good news in the outlook for the year ahead either; the usual bugbears of inflation, central bank policy and the Ukraine war combined to produce a very cautious forecast for the months to come, something that may well be echoed by other banks tomorrow. It was not the start to earnings season that may had hoped for.”
Europe stuck in the red again
“If times are tough for the US then Europe is going to have it worse, if the current action in European markets is anything to go by. Tomorrow’s ECB meeting will keep any bullishness in check, but at least there’s hope for some more upside for the FTSE 100, given that commodity price inflation is not going away any time soon.”
