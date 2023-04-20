Share:

More poor earnings figures have held back markets this afternoon, though dip buyers are still active in stocks even after the double-digit gains of the past month, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks push lower in afternoon trading

“The disappointing earnings keep on coming. Fresh from Tesla’s poor showing last night (and of course the loss of Musk’s SpaceX rocket), AT&T and American Airlines have thrown fresh fuel on to the bearish fire with uninspiring results. As yet, however, the market refuses to turn substantially lower – dip buyers have been content to step in over the past few sessions, even if they haven’t yet found the strength to push indices to fresh monthly highs.”

US unemployment claims keep rising

“Earlier in the week we saw UK unemployment claims rise, and today has seen an increase in US initial claims for the fourth week in a row. Pay on both sides of the Atlantic continues to rise, but traders should continue to keep an eye on jobless claims in case this weakness turns into something more serious.”