More poor earnings figures have held back markets this afternoon, though dip buyers are still active in stocks even after the double-digit gains of the past month, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks push lower in afternoon trading
“The disappointing earnings keep on coming. Fresh from Tesla’s poor showing last night (and of course the loss of Musk’s SpaceX rocket), AT&T and American Airlines have thrown fresh fuel on to the bearish fire with uninspiring results. As yet, however, the market refuses to turn substantially lower – dip buyers have been content to step in over the past few sessions, even if they haven’t yet found the strength to push indices to fresh monthly highs.”
US unemployment claims keep rising
“Earlier in the week we saw UK unemployment claims rise, and today has seen an increase in US initial claims for the fourth week in a row. Pay on both sides of the Atlantic continues to rise, but traders should continue to keep an eye on jobless claims in case this weakness turns into something more serious.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.