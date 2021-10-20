Earnings eyed for next boost

It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning.

Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle at a time of sluggish growth and numerous downside risks. All of this will be much easier to absorb if companies remain optimistic on the outlook despite all of the challenges they're facing.

Earnings season is off to a strong start which is continuing to buoy stock markets and keep investors on board. It's early days but the reports we had from the major banks last week were encouraging. The number of companies reporting will ramp up substantially over the next couple of weeks, at which point we'll have a much better idea of how well-positioned the economy is to withstand the coming challenges.

The inflation data we've seen today highlights the challenges facing central banks over the coming year. Much of the price pressures may well be transitory but the growing concern among policymakers is that those pressures may become more entrenched, leading to higher inflation expectations and wages.

While there may be little evidence of that now, there seems to be little appetite to wait and see after more than a decade of unprecedented stimulus. Whether central banks will go as far as markets are currently anticipating, I'm not sure, but it's certainly another headwind for the economy so a strong earnings season and outlook could be coming at just the right time.

Oil reverses losses after surprise EIA draw

Oil came under some pressure early in the day as it continued to struggle around its recent highs, but those losses were short-lived as EIA reported a small drawdown against expectations of a 2.1 million barrel build. This came after API reported a 3.294 million barrel build on Tuesday so very much came against expectations, hence the big rebound.

Of course, this is also a market that is fundamentally bullish so we're likely to see plenty of dip-buying appetite in moments like these. While there may be headlines here and there that take the heat out of the markets, whether that be weather-related or warnings from world leaders directed at OPEC+, only an increase in output or an easing of energy fears will lead to a substantial pullback. OPEC+ struggling to hit current output targets may not bode well on the first point.

Gold edges higher as USD falls further

Gold is making decent gains again on Wednesday as the dollar continues to come under a little pressure. The greenback has slipped back to its lowest level in three weeks as traders continue to price in tighter monetary policy from central banks around the globe. So much talk in recent months has been around Fed tapering but the focus has been shifting, with the BoE seemingly right at the front in terms of rate hike intentions.

The result is that gold has found itself well supported in a tightening environment when stock markets are performing surprisingly well. Whether that will be sustained in the near term depends on the fate of the dollar, which may have a little further to fall yet. As it approaches 93, and Gold pushes $1,800, the conversation may get a lot more interesting.

No repeat of 2017 for bitcoin

Buy the rumour and the fact seems to be the message in the crypto-verse, with bitcoin hitting new record highs the day after the launch of the ProShares ETF. A landmark moment for the cryptocurrency space as it continues to strive for mainstream adoption. But not one, it seems, that's triggered any significant profit-taking.

Often in situations like this, the build-up to an event can spur a buying frenzy before profit-taking quickly kicks in, just as we saw when bitcoin futures launched back in 2017. Of course, the crash that followed was extreme and looks much less likely this time around. It's interesting to see price not taking off though which may suggest it won't be plain sailing for crypto enthusiasts. But it's hard to imagine further gains not following in the coming months.