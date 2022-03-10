The US jobs report in February was stronger than expected and overall the labour market remains tight by many measure, although there are early signs of peak labour demand/wage growth. The employment rose by 678,000 while positive revisions from December and January amounted to 92,000 more employed. The unemployment fell further from 4% to 3.8%, now below the Fed's estimate of the "normal" unemployment rate (NAIRU is 4.0% according to the Fed). Employment growth was widespread, again led by gains in leisure and hospitality which has also been among the most affected by restrictions during the COVID-19 crisis.
Despite of the strong jobs report, employment is still subdued compared to pre-COVID-19 levels in February 2020 (2.1 million). Labour demand, however, is still very strong. This is reflected by the still high number of job vacancies and that many Americans think that jobs are plentiful. The strong demand looks to continue with over 19% of small businesses' hiring plans showing that they expect to hire more workers the next three months, although the indicator has peaked. The tightening labour market is in part due to imbalances between demand and supply with businesses experiencing difficulty in filling vacancies. Labour supply has taken a hit, as the participation rate remains lower than pre-COVID-19, partly borne by an increased rate of elderly choosing to retire. The participation rate is, however, increasing and the labour force is nearly as big as before COVID-19 (but the population is also rising). The tightening labour market might itself help to increase the participation rate by increasing the feasibility of getting a job while also providing incentives through higher wage growth. However, wage growth was lower than expected in February and NFIB net compensation plans are falling although from high levels.
Since the data was collected before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the jobs report does not tell us anything about the war's impact on the US economy. The same goes for the many other labour market indicators, which do not tell us anything about how labour demand is affected. We will know more over the coming months. So far we are of the view that the US economy can handle the crisis and hence that the labour market will continue to tighten but downside risks are increasing, as we are in the middle of the biggest negative real wage growth shock in a very long time.
In light of historically high inflation and a tight labour market, we are still of the view that the Fed needs to tighten monetary policy significantly to slow demand and reduce inflation fears. Fed recognises that geopolitical risks are high and that the economy may take a hit, although it is uncertain to what extent. The only thing we know for sure is that the Russian invasion and Western sanctions are inflationary in nature, as commodity prices have risen significantly. This means that the Fed is in a difficult position. We know by experience that the Fed would like to be more hesitant in a situation like the current one but domestic factors mean that policymakers do not have the same luxury to take several things into account when conducting monetary policy. We are currently reviewing our Fed call in light of everything.
