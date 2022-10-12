The September Jobs Report illustrated how the US labour market still remains in a relatively strong shape despite the rising global recession fears. Employment grew by 263 000, and the gains were spread broadly across sectors. Especially the private serviceproviding sector appears even stronger than the headline figure suggests.
Aside from the Jobs Report, alternative labour market indicators have also remained at relatively strong levels in September. ISM Services Employment index recovered to 53.0, the highest level since last March, while initial jobless claims fell 12.2% m/m. NFIB’s Small Business survey recorded an uptick in firms’ hiring plans, which remain elevated compared to the historically high pre-covid levels. In the bigger picture, the Q3 rebound in real purchasing power appears to have sparked at least a temporary uptick in both consumers’ and businesses’ optimism.
For the Fed, the bad news was that the August’s clear rise in labour force participation partly reversed in September, pushing the unemployment rate back to the pre-pandemic low of 3.5%.
That being said, some clear signs of cooling labour demand and wage inflation are starting to emerge. Most notably, the August JOLTs Job Openings saw a steepest decline since the initial Covid-shock, all the way to the lowest level since June 2021. Turnaround in job openings has historically also predicted easing in wage inflation, which still remained at uncomfortably high level of +0.3% m/m in September.
Labour shortages have been the most acute in the leisure & hospitality sector, which remains the only major sector with employment lingering below pre-covid level. Even there, wage growth has moderated from as high as 1.18% m/m in March to only 0.25% m/m in September. Correspondingly, NFIB reports that firms are experiencing less difficulties filling open positions and compensation plans have declined.
While clear signs of a cooling labour market and easing wage growth are a key requirement for Fed to eventually wrap up the ongoing hiking cycle, they are not sufficient on their own as long as the underlying consumer price pressures remain high.
For now, both the markets and the economy are moving to the right direction for the Fed as real yields are rising, market- and survey-based measures of inflation expectations have eased and wage inflation appears to be moderating. Despite the early positive signs, Fed is still far away from reaching its inflation target, and it will take time until the economy has reached a new equilibrium, which likely requires an extended period when financial conditions remain restrictive.
For now, aggregate demand remains too high, past high wage rises continue to pass through to consumer prices and consequently the stickier components of inflation have continued accelerating. A sudden pivot, even in the form of softer communication, could spark a rally in bond and commodity markets, lead to premature easing in financial conditions, and thus increase the risk of renewed waves of inflation.
