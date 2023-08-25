Share:

Markets

Asia-Pacific markets experienced widespread declines as investors braced themselves for insights into monetary policy from central bankers' remarks during the Jackson Hole meeting scheduled for Friday. This event includes a potential market-moving address by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Regarding the Federal Reserve's stance, heading into the Jackson Hole Fed event, the market might be leaning excessively towards a dovish outlook, evident in its mere 16% probability of a rate hike. This perspective contrasts with the recent labour market data, which exhibits limited indications of aligning with a consistent and prolonged decline in the inflation rate towards the 2% target.

So, I suspect the market is going through a reality hedging check just in case Chair Powell keeps the rate hike pedal to the metal for longer. And while central bank policymakers will be knowingly sensitive to keep things sailing on an even keel, the risk is if one issues a boat rocker comment.

This prompts a crucial query that will dominate discussions: What underpins the prevailing tightness in labour markets across major developed economies? This inquiry seamlessly aligns with the central theme for this year, "Structural Shifts in the Global Economy," which potentially paves the way for dialogues encompassing international and global comparisons, holding particular relevance for exchange rates.

The confluence of tight labour markets intersects with apprehensions surrounding inflation, notably the shift from global disinflation to potentially inflationary dynamics. Various factors, ranging from imbalances in savings and investments to the narrative of U.S.-China decoupling and the implications of the green revolution, are at play in the intricate tapestry of inflation trends.

Underlying market concerns revolve around the potential impact of discussions on tight labour markets on projecting the equilibrium real interest rate (r*), accentuating considerations of long-term wage inflation. These concerns, combined with persistent public sector deficits and quantitative tightening, raise apprehensions about their compatibility with bond market sentiments.

Furthermore, a prevailing notion exists that Federal Reserve officials will exercise caution in their messaging, avoiding an overly dovish tone in anticipation of impending data releases. In contrast, other central banks, particularly those grappling with weakening economies, might subtly allude to a less hawkish (or more dovish) stance, introducing an element of nuance into the global central banking landscape.

The ECB headache

Within the framework of the conference's overarching theme, it's conceivable that President Lagarde's forthcoming address could echo her prior comments. These insights might further delve into the potential consequences of an increasingly fragmented economy, encompassing escalated instability and less resilient supply chains. Moreover, her discourse in Sintra, where she intricately explored the distinctive nature of current inflation persistence faced by the ECB in contrast to the previous decade, could seamlessly interlace with the thematic narrative.

However, given the lukewarm trajectory of EU activity data compared to expectations, the sentiment hinged on data dependency, as conveyed during the July ECB meeting, could overshadow any potentially hawkish statements regarding the long-term policy trajectories. In a recent strategic move, we have initiated a trading recommendation to short EUR/CAD, positioning ourselves in anticipation of a sustained period of US outperformance—especially when juxtaposed with the performance of the Euro area—fueled by a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Canada. Should Lagarde provide indications of reduced likelihood for a September rate hike, it is foreseeable that this would exert downward pressure on the currency cross.

Forex

As the meaty part of the symposium approaches, it's notable that FX options markets reflect minimal volatility adjustments. Earlier today, the EUR/USD vol premium for Monday's session (encompassing the principal speech) stood at 1.3 vols above Friday's levels, with a nearly negligible shift for the equivalent measure on USD/JPY. Given the restrained anticipation for heightened volatility, it becomes challenging to underwhelm market expectations. There's a possibility that certain aspects of the long-term discussions, particularly side-line interviews, could exert a tangible influence on the market.

The prevailing subdued outlook for significant surprises is attributable, at least in part, to the Federal Reserve's firm grounding in a data-dependent stance. This positioning implies that immediate insights into the upcoming meeting are anticipated to be limited. Instead, the spotlight might shine on remarks from other central banks, especially those facing finely balanced decisions in their forthcoming meetings. Notable examples include the ECB, the SNB, and the BOC.