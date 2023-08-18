Markets
US futures are still near the overnight lows as investors digest better-than-expected data and the potential ramifications for the future trajectory of interest rates.
Equity investors are grappling with uncertainty regarding the market's next direction.This uncertainty underscores the heightened responsiveness of equity markets to economic data. Markets seem to have adopted a 'bad news is good news view, rallying on weak growth data and selling off on solid data— amid fears that too strong data will increase the risk of an additional rate.
Oil
Upward pressure on oil prices was accentuated by trend-following algorithms in the previous week, which are currently giving way to a cascade of financial amplification effects. This situation arises as the crisis involving China's property lenders intersects with the potential consequences of the Federal Reserve's more stringent stance.
But bolstering the optimistic perspective is the diminished risk of a recession, coupled with OPEC's robust pricing influence. These factors continue to support oil prices, particularly during more pronounced downward movements.
Friday is a lighter day for macro releases, and the only thing I'm sure about is I will enjoy the weekend.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stuck in a range around mid-1.2700s, 23.6% Fibo. level
The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Friday and oscillates in a narrow range below a one-week high, around the 1.2785 region touched the previous day. The mixed technical setup further warrants caution for aggressive traders ahead of UK data.
EUR/USD moves away from multi-week low on softer USD, lacks bullish conviction
The EUR/USD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Friday and seems to have snapped a five-day losing streak to a six-week low, around the 1.0855 region touched the previous day. The uptick, however, lacks follow-through, with spot prices trading with only modest intraday gains around the 1.0885-1.0890 region.
Gold struggles to move toward $1,900, focus shifts to Jackson Hole Symposium
Gold trades higher near $1,890 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Friday, showing signs of recovery after experiencing losses for the fourth consecutive week. The retreating US Dollar (USD) has contributed to this rebound in the price of Gold. Investors remain cautious as uncertainties persist in the market.
Bitcoin price dips to the $25,100 range with $820 million long positions liquidated across the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price dipped below critical levels to test its range low during the afternoon hours of the US session. The slump was accompanied by heavy liquidations across the board, allowing retail traders to step in while longs closed their positions to avoid further losses.
Tension running high into weekly close
High beta currencies continue to suffer into the end of the week, while US equities have gotten smashed. It has certainly been an ugly run for financial markets this week and investors are back to worrying about a Fed outlook which still leaves the door open for an even less investor friendly path forward.