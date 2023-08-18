Share:

Markets

US futures are still near the overnight lows as investors digest better-than-expected data and the potential ramifications for the future trajectory of interest rates.

Equity investors are grappling with uncertainty regarding the market's next direction.This uncertainty underscores the heightened responsiveness of equity markets to economic data. Markets seem to have adopted a 'bad news is good news view, rallying on weak growth data and selling off on solid data— amid fears that too strong data will increase the risk of an additional rate.

Oil

Upward pressure on oil prices was accentuated by trend-following algorithms in the previous week, which are currently giving way to a cascade of financial amplification effects. This situation arises as the crisis involving China's property lenders intersects with the potential consequences of the Federal Reserve's more stringent stance.

But bolstering the optimistic perspective is the diminished risk of a recession, coupled with OPEC's robust pricing influence. These factors continue to support oil prices, particularly during more pronounced downward movements.

Friday is a lighter day for macro releases, and the only thing I'm sure about is I will enjoy the weekend.