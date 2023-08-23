Share:

Asian equities remained within narrow trading ranges on Wednesday as market participants eagerly anticipated the outcomes of Nvidia's earnings report—a litmus test for determining whether the tech sector's elevated valuations can endure the impact of rising bond yields. Meanwhile, persistently sombre factory data from Japan cast a shadow on overall market sentiment, leaving risk markets somewhat unsure.

Investors are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the release of the earnings report from chip giant Nvidia (NVDA.O) scheduled for later on Wednesday. The remarkable results it delivered in the previous quarter ignited a surge in the tech sector and generated optimism around artificial intelligence prospects, consequently driving the impressive performance of the S&P 500 throughout this year.

Forex

China

In the realm of Forex, the ongoing struggle between the markets and the People's Bank of China (PBoC) will continue to be a prominent point of interest in the Asian trading session today.

China's policy approach displays a greater acceptance of subdued economic growth and a heightened determination to persist in addressing the accumulation of debt within the economy. Our perspective remains that this stance is likely to result in a depreciation of the currency. The government has been countering this trend predominantly by managing the daily USD/CNY reference rate, along with a blend of verbal guidance and tangible interventions through state-owned banks. The recent tightening of overnight CNH funding could be seen as the third element in this strategy. It is our view that the authorities don't aim to establish a rigid stance but rather intend to modulate the pace of the adjustment.

AI and the US dollar

According to the latest Treasury International Capital System (TICS) data, European investment in the U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) sector has substantially increased. With Nvidia's earnings announcement impending, questions have arisen concerning the currency effects stemming from AI developments.

In principle, the currencies of economies that achieve greater or earlier gains from enhanced productivity due to AI advancements tend to experience appreciation. This phenomenon generally benefits the currencies of developed market (DM) economies over emerging market (EM) economies, assuming other factors remain constant. The more these gains in productivity are foreseen, the more immediate the tendency for currency appreciation might become.

Apart from the evident impact on U.S. equity inflows, the broader repercussions of AI innovations encompass heightened domestic demand stemming from anticipated productivity growth. This could, in turn, prompt central banks to tighten monetary policies. Furthermore, countries not experiencing AI-driven productivity surges might witness capital outflows toward economies at the forefront of such advancements. Markets featuring companies at the forefront of AI services could reinforce currency appreciation pressures.

Considering the likelihood of the United States being an early adopter, and given the potential favouring of U.S. firms in the AI investment landscape, the U.S. Dollar might be prominent in experiencing these effects before other currencies.