S&P 500 index found takers around 100-DMA level of 2418 on Monday and closed on a positive note at 2428 levels. The index topped out at a high of 2490 on August 8 and since then has formed a lower highs and lows formation as can be seen on the daily chart below…

E-mini S&P 500 Sep expiry: Open Interest in the Put options jumps by 6036 contracts

Put Summary [preiminary data for Aug 21] Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 962,944 6,036 54,978 -753 907,966 6,789

The open interest [OI] in the Put options jumped by 6036 contracts and the OI in the Calls rose by 855 contracts. The massive additions in Put options indicate the index is likely to extend losses in line with the bearish lower highs and lower lows pattern seen on the daily chart.

Short-term spike likely

However, a short-term spike in the index cannot be ruled out… as the in-the-money [ITM] Puts shed 753 contracts, while ITM Calls added 437 contracts.

Unwinding in ITM Puts suggests the drop from the high of 2490 may have run out of steam for now.

Big Resistance at 2500

The 2500 Call not only added 1151 contracts yesterday, but also has the highest cumulative build up. Thus, the level is likely to act as a strong resistance and a break higher could yield big gains as Call writers would be forced to unwind their positions.

Support at 2400 and 2350

The 2400 Put and 2350 Put carry the highest OI build up, indicating a scope for a sell-off to 2400 and possibly to 2350 levels.