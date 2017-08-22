E-mini S&P 500 Options: Short-term spike likely, big resistance at 2500
S&P 500 index found takers around 100-DMA level of 2418 on Monday and closed on a positive note at 2428 levels. The index topped out at a high of 2490 on August 8 and since then has formed a lower highs and lows formation as can be seen on the daily chart below…
E-mini S&P 500 Sep expiry: Open Interest in the Put options jumps by 6036 contracts
|Put Summary [preiminary data for Aug 21]
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|962,944
|6,036
|54,978
|-753
|907,966
|6,789
The open interest [OI] in the Put options jumped by 6036 contracts and the OI in the Calls rose by 855 contracts. The massive additions in Put options indicate the index is likely to extend losses in line with the bearish lower highs and lower lows pattern seen on the daily chart.
Short-term spike likely
- However, a short-term spike in the index cannot be ruled out… as the in-the-money [ITM] Puts shed 753 contracts, while ITM Calls added 437 contracts.
- Unwinding in ITM Puts suggests the drop from the high of 2490 may have run out of steam for now.
Big Resistance at 2500
The 2500 Call not only added 1151 contracts yesterday, but also has the highest cumulative build up. Thus, the level is likely to act as a strong resistance and a break higher could yield big gains as Call writers would be forced to unwind their positions.
Support at 2400 and 2350
The 2400 Put and 2350 Put carry the highest OI build up, indicating a scope for a sell-off to 2400 and possibly to 2350 levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.