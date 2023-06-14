Dale shares the line in the sand at DXY 102. He also covered AUDUSD and how a correction could take place from .6850ish.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0820 after soft US PPI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh multi-week high above 1.0820 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that producer inflation declined by 0.3% on a monthly basis in May, the US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure. Investors await Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2650 on broad USD weakness
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.2650 on Wednesday as investors await the Fed's policy decisions. Softer-than-expected May PPI data from the US don't allow the US Dollar to find demand, helping the pair stretch higher.
Gold rebounds above $1,950 as US yields turn south
Gold price gained traction and rose above $1,950 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory near 3.8% following the soft PPI inflation data for May, providing a boost to XAU/USD. The Fed is widely expected to leave its policy rate unchanged.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Federal Reserve Preview: Dot plot set to determine the US Dollar’s dramatic moves
Markets are always looking to the future – and the Fed's dot plot is something investors can cling to foresee its next moves. The Fed’s figures can be read by algorithms, triggering a response that is fast and furious.