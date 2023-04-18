DXY: We are waiting for the final wave of the bearish double zigzag

It seems that DXY is building a triple zigzag pattern, which consists of primary sub-waves. The sub-waves have been completed. The actionary wave is a double zigzag, the second intervening wave is a standard zigzag.
Most likely, the depreciation of the price in the primary wave will continue. Judging by the internal structure, this wave may take the form of an intermediate double zigzag.
The final of the bearish trend is expected closer to the 96.367 mark. At that level, primary wave will be at 76.4% of wave.
And what if the last part of the bullish correction trend is being built? That is, a wave z is formed in a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z.
The cycle wave z is similar to the zigzag. In its composition, the first impulse and the correction in the form of an intermediate double zigzag have already been completed. The entire wave z may end near 114.75.
The indicated level was marked by the primary impulse wave, which is not visible on the chart.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0950 ahead of Germany's ZEW survey
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.09500 in the early European morning. A modest downtick in the US Dollar seems to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the major. Further upside in the pair hinges on the German ZEW survey.
GBP/USD regains 1.2400 after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is extending its recovery above 1.2400 in the early European morning. Pound Sterling bulls cheer elevated UK's pay growth level, fanning BoE rate hike bets. The US Dollar remains on the back foot amid a cautious market mood.
Gold rebound remains elusive below $2,010 hurdle amid cautious optimism
Gold price struggles to defend early Tuesday’s corrective bounce around the $2,000 round figure as XAU/USD bears the burden of the US Dollar’s retreat heading into the European session.
Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?
Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide.
Is faster Chinese growth good news?
Strong China data helped stopping the US oil selloff into the $80pb level, but the US equity futures didn’t really cheer up the news. A strong Chinese growth is excellent for French luxury brands – and also for many other companies across the world, but it also means a potential boost to inflation.