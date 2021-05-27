The DXY has erased all its gains from the past 3 months of trading and now it´s testing its February lows as talks - probabilities of a rate hike in the next Fed meeting increases due to higher inflation.
The DXY continues in a very consistent bearish structure as it bounces from the 89.60 level after a 1.52% decline from the previous highs on May 13th.
2 possible scenarios here
(2:13 video)
