The DXY has erased all its gains from the past 3 months of trading and now it´s testing its February lows as talks - probabilities of a rate hike in the next Fed meeting increases due to higher inflation. 

The DXY continues in a very consistent bearish structure as it bounces from the 89.60 level after a 1.52% decline from the previous highs on May 13th. 

2 possible scenarios here 

(2:13 video)
 

 

