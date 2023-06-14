Share:

We have a big day ahead with FOMC rate decision, but before that there is also a release of the US PPI figures. So far this week we have seen stocks moving higher, with several indexes in recovery mode. This trend is supported by speculations that the Federal Reserve (FED) is considering a pause in its hiking cycle. Adding to the positive sentiment, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in lower than expected yesterday, decreasing from 4.7% to 4%, increasing the likelihood of a FED hold in the near future. But there is still some uncertainty if we consider that some of CB, like RBA, RBNZ and even BoC surprised and hiked more than expected, so I am wondering if maybe there can be the same situation with the FED. This possibly also explains why DXY is not that bearish. We see still testing support for wave c of 4 at the current area. Technicals suggest we may see a recovery.

