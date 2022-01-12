In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert showed the DXY breakdown and isn't convinced that the final high is in. He is looking for a downside reversal day in Euro to reenter shorts. The SPX was rejected at the Bull/Bear line of 4745.
EUR/USD jumps above 1.1400 on renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD extended its rally in the early American session and climbed above 1.1400 for the first time mid-November. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback is fueling the pair's upside. The data from the US showed that the annual CPI rose to 7% in December as expected.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3700 as dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD continues to push higher in the American trading hours on Wednesday and closes in on 1.3700. The greenback is suffering heavy losses against its major rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI rose to 7% in December as anticipated.
Gold holds steady around $1,820 as investors asses US CPI data
Gold continues to trade within its narrow daily range around $1,820 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat on the day after the US data showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 7% in December.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
AAPL rebounds on Powell plan
Apple stock rebounds on Tuesday as Powell reassures markets. March rate hike now very much in the cards, but stocks shrug it off. AAPL still has a bullish double bottom formation in play.