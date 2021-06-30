The dollar index rally is getting backed by several factors like the worsening COVID woes in the Asia- Pacific region, and concerns over the slower vaccination rates. The fears that highly contagious Delta variant could derail a burgeoning economic recovery, are making investors take shelter of the greenback.

The recent FOMC had shocked markets by predicting two interest rate hikes by end-2023, but since then it has put the focus on the data to determine when a tapering of asset purchases and higher rates are appropriate. In our view, Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference in late August will fire the starting gun, with a possible tapering acknowledgment at the September FOMC and a likely QE tapering announcement at the December FOMC.

However, despite the Fed providing mixed signals on early tapering or early tightening, the upcoming economic data will lead to volatility in DXY. The US consumer confidence jumped to its highest level in nearly 1-1/2 years in June on growing labor market optimism. But now the market focuses on a potentially hot US labour report as it could influence the Fed policy. Economists polled by Reuters are expecting a gain of 690,000 jobs for June, up from 559,000 in May. A good non-farm payrolls number will speed up the debate about tapering asset purchases soon and raising rates sooner, leading to a stronger dollar. A labor market disappointment should provide resistance to dollar index.

Meanwhile, later today is the June ADP employment numbers, where a 600k increase is expected. Last month, a 978k increase did not prove a particularly accurate predictor for the NFP figure (+559k). However, till then dollar index will remain on an edge over any strength in the US labour market as it would encourage Fed hawkishness.

As seen in the chart, the US Dollar Index rallied throughout the previous month and the counter hit a high of 92.40 before closing with a gain of around 2.50%. The current upswing will extend towards 93.40/94 areas if prices sustain above 92.75 levels consistently in the month of July. Areas between 94-94.30 will act as resistance in that case. A dip towards 91 levels will be seen if prices fail to trade above resistance levels and a decisive break below this support will open targets of 90.45/89.90 levels for the Dollar index.