The DXY has erased all the losses from the September 26th 2020 - January 6th 2021 move after breaking with the 94.75 level (March 2020 lows).
this is a massive level for the DXY and more so with the retest of the mid-term structure. At the moment price is in my no trade zone and I have no plan for a bullish breakout scenario.
My plan is on a pullback / break of yesterday's lows.
Watch this video to know how I'm playing this possible reversal.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
