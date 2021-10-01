The DXY has erased all the losses from the September 26th 2020 - January 6th 2021 move after breaking with the 94.75 level (March 2020 lows).

this is a massive level for the DXY and more so with the retest of the mid-term structure. At the moment price is in my no trade zone and I have no plan for a bullish breakout scenario.

My plan is on a pullback / break of yesterday's lows.

Watch this video to know how I'm playing this possible reversal.

