In today's stream, Coach Dale Coach showed the breakdown test rejection at DXY 93.20 and shared different technical methods that point towards a 1.1950 in the EURUSD.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from around 1.1800 as mood sours
EUR/USD eases early in the US session but holds near the 1.18 mark. Stocks turned south, giving mild support to the greenback. Soft European data puts a cap on the pair.
GBP/USD dully trades below 1.3750
GBP/USD gave up early gains, little changed on Monday, a UK bank holiday. Concerns about Brexit-related shortages and high UK covid cases weigh on sterling, while weakening equities back demand for the USD.
XAU/USD bounces-back towards $1820 amid light trading
Gold price is recovering from fresh session lows of $1812 reached in the last hour, although remains well off the four-week highs of $1823.
Shiba Inu correction still not over, more pain yet to come for SHIB
Shiba Inu is awaiting a 7% drop after losing a quarter of its value from its swing high on August 17. The risk is skewed to the downside, as a prevailing chart pattern suggests that SHIB still has room to fall.
Jackson Hole fails to sink markets as record run continues
Stocks set for more records as Friday's summer Jackson Hole Central Bank address by Fed Chair Powell gave markets just the tonic they needed. Bit of a tongue twister there to start us off just to check you are all awake!