With the Federal Reserve monetary policy outcome in few hours, the dollar index is seen marching higher. A few sessions ago, the greenback had made an eight-week low, however, it is holding ground as traders believe that Powell will sound too optimistic about the US economy. The Fed is likely to keep interest rates unchanged in the 0-0.25% range and maintain the quantitative easing monthly asset purchases at $120 billion, especially after ECB Lagarde said 'talk of phasing out emergency bond purchases is premature'. Also, Powell may reiterate a dovish tone, even if the inflation print is rising.

But since the March meeting, the US economy has started to re-open, the job market has gained momentum, activity is booming, and inflation is climbing. Also, the coronavirus vaccination rate has increased, improving the fundamental metrics to battle the infections. So with the improvement in the macroeconomic data, Powell's reaction will be gauged closely. Also, any acknowledgment or comments over economy re-opening and activity booming will add further rally to the uptrend in dollars. So traders will look out for hints on any faster pace of tightening in its asset-purchasing program or a more hawkish bias. However, if tonight's Fed message isn't as hawkish as the market is expecting then we may see a further drop in DXY.

At the same time, Joe Biden is going to address Congress in a joint session, where he will likely tout his $2.3-trillion infrastructure package and overall successful vaccine rollout. Biden's hefty tax proposal is dollar positive.

As seen in the daily chart, DXY hit almost an eight weeks low of 90.682 and is currently hovering at 91. The Dollar Index is also witnessing a Hidden Bullish Divergence in the chart, with prices giving higher lows while the RSI indicator giving lower lows which will likely support upside movement in the DXY. The crucial resistance lies at 91.60/91.70 zone (Bollinger band's medium as well as 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement mark) and if it consistently sustains above 91.75 then doors will be opened for 92.40/93.0. The strong support is located at 90.60-90.20 below which next support lies at 89.65-89.20.