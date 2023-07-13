Mike shares individual names with volume. Coach shares his DXY view.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD extended its rally in the American session on Thursday and climbed to its highest level in over a year above 1.1200. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure after weaker-than-forecast producer inflation data for June, providing a boost to the pair.
GBP/USD renews 15-month highs above 1.3100
Following a short-lasting pullback, GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and touched its highest level since April 2022 above 1.3100. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by the bullish opening in Wall Street, weighs on the USD and fuels the pair's upsurge.
Gold clings to small daily gains at around $1,960
Gold price lost its traction and retreated toward $1,950 in the American session before returning to the $1,960 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 3.8% on Thursday, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.
Solana price eyes 15% nosedive after recent development in FTX bankruptcy case
Solana price has been on an uptrend for nearly a month, clocking in nearly 65% in gains. While the ascent is impressive, SOL holders need to be aware of a sudden shift in trend due to declining momentum.
Pepsi stock sheds opening bounce early Thursday
PepsiCo (PEP) stock initially surged up to $186.62 or 1.6% soon after Thursday's open after the food and soft drink purveyor easily bested Wall Street consensus for the second quarter when it released results during the premarket.