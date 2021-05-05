The greenback looks set to accelerate on the back of US employment data. The bounce in greenback was partly sparked after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen commented saying that rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy overheating. However, Yellen downplayed their importance. The Federal Reserve will have the last word when it comes to the interest rate decisions, but any tapering comments may continue to move the dollar higher.

The US ADP employment data is slated for release tomorrow and often serves as a precursor to the monthly nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday. The US NFP data is anticipated to show the economy adding 950K jobs in April, so a better data may again establish an uptrend in dollar. While the unemployment rate is seen narrowing to 5.7% from 6.0% in March, and the fresh data prints may prop up longer-dated Treasury yields as it puts pressure on the FOMC to scale back its emergency measures. However, the Fed will continue to put the influential dovish cover, and dismal economic data may slide the dollar back to its two and half month low of 90.40.

As seen in the daily chart, DXY has touched more than two month's low of 90.424 and made a reversal thereafter to currently trade just below Bollinger band's medium level at 91.32. US Dollar Index also witnessed a Hidden Bullish Divergence in the chart, with prices giving higher lows while RSI indicator giving lower lows which will support upside movement in the DXY. Crucial resistance lies in 91.35-91.55 zone (Bollinger band's medium and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement mark) and if it consistently sustains above 91.60 then doors will be open for 92.25 which is strong 61.8% Fibonacci level and then at 92.75. However, if there is any negative news update on US dollar then upside can be capped. On the downside, crucial support is located at 90.75-90.40, below which only next support lies at 89.65-89.20.