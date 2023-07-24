One of the main reasons why USdollar – DXY may stay weak is DXY/ZN (DXY against 10Y US Notes) ratio chart. Now that 10Y US Notes is looking for a bigger recovery, DXY could easily see more weakness, as DXY/ZN ratio chart is still looking lower, but ideally once current bearish running triangle in (B) fully unfolds, which can be in final stages. However, of course, if USDollar will keep recovering, then DXY/ZN may face higher resistance for a flat correction within wave (B), but it’s still bearish on a higher degree time frame, so sooner or later DXY will back to bearish mode.
For a detailed view and for more analysis you can check below our recording of a latest live webinar from July 21 2023:
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 after US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.1100 on Monday. The data from the US showed that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand in July, albeit at a softer pace than June, helping the US Dollar hold its ground.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.2800 as markets assess US PMI data
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.2800 after having recovered above 1.2850 earlier in the day. Following the mixed PMI surveys from the US, the US Dollar preserves its strength in the American session, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD under mild pressure around $1,960 Premium
Gold is under mild pressure at the beginning of the week, confined to the lower end of the previous week’s range. XAU/USD trades below $1,960 a troy ounce as the US Dollar finds some market favor following mixed but encouraging United States (US) data.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and ApeCoin trade volume spikes as correlation to Bitcoin dwindles
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins and NFT token ApeCoin have observed increases in their market capitalization and on-chain metrics turned bullish as these tokens diverged from Bitcoin.
S&P 500 News: Biggest earnings week of the summer collides with Wednesday Fed announcement
The S&P 500 should experience higher-than-normal volatility this week as a number of newsworthy events converge to buffet the index in both directions.