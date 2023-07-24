Share:

One of the main reasons why USdollar – DXY may stay weak is DXY/ZN (DXY against 10Y US Notes) ratio chart. Now that 10Y US Notes is looking for a bigger recovery, DXY could easily see more weakness, as DXY/ZN ratio chart is still looking lower, but ideally once current bearish running triangle in (B) fully unfolds, which can be in final stages. However, of course, if USDollar will keep recovering, then DXY/ZN may face higher resistance for a flat correction within wave (B), but it’s still bearish on a higher degree time frame, so sooner or later DXY will back to bearish mode.

