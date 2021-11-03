AUD Plunges on Dovish RBA, EUR Breaks Lower

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) extended its rally, adding 0.23% to 94.10 from 93.87 ahead of tomorrow’s Fed policy meeting. Markets expect US policymakers to announce their intentions to begin tapering their USD 120 billion monthly bond purchases. The event filled week concludes with Friday’s US Employment report for October. The Bank of England has its policy meeting tomorrow evening (Nov 4, 11 pm Sydney). Australia’s Dollar (AUD/USD) plunged 1.2% to 0.7430 (0.7518) after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate unchanged at 0.10% and abandoned its yield curve-control. The RBA also repeated that rates would remain low, which saw the Aussie Battler finish as worst performing major. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) slumped 0.96% to 0.7108 (0.7190) on the back of the Aussie’s fall and overall stronger Greenback. Sterling settled 0.30% lower to 1.3617 (1.3660) while the Euro broke the 1.1600 support level, finishing in New York at 1.1582. The Greenback, however eased against the Japanese Yen to 113.92 from 114.00 on the market’s mixed risk sentiment. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Dollar was little changed. The USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was last at 6.4025 (6.3945). USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) dipped to 33.27 from 33.30. The USD/SGD pair rose marginally to finish at 1.3493 from 1.3477 yesterday.

Global treasury bond yields fell. The US 10-year bond rate was last at 1.55% (1.56%). US Two-year treasury yield slumped 6 basis points to 0.44% from 0.50%. The yield on Germany’s 10-year Bund fell 6 basis points to -0.17% (-0.11%). The UK 10-year treasury rates settled at 1.03% (1.06% yesterday).

Wall Street stocks edged higher. Strong earnings lifted the DOW to 36,047 from 35,912. The S&P 500 settled at 4,630, from 4,612 yesterday, a gain of 0.32%.

Data released yesterday saw New Zealand’s September Building Consents slide to -1.9% from 3.8%. Swiss October CPI (m/m) rose to 0.3% from 0.0%, and forecasts at 0.1%. Switzerland’s Retail Sales climbed 2.5% in September from 0.5% in August, beating expectations at 1.4%. French Markit Manufacturing PMI for October was at 53.6 against forecasts at 53.5. Germany’s October Markit Manufacturing PMI slid to 57.8, missing forecasts and a previous 58.2. Canada’s September Building Permits rose 4.3%, higher than estimates at 3.0%. The US IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index fell to 43.9 from 46.8, and lower than expectations of 49.3.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler was under relentless pressure following a dovish RBA and a sharp fall in iron ore prices. Australia’s central bank stressed that inflation was still too low. The AUD/USD pair plunged to an overnight low at 0.7420 before settling at 0.7430 (0.7517 yesterday). Overnight high traded was at 0.7531.

EUR/USD – The shared currency broke through the 1.1600 level again after a brief stint above it. The Euro finished it's New York session at 1.1580 after trading to an overnight low at 1.1575. Overnight the EUR/USD pair saw a peak at 1.1613.

GBP/USD – Sterling eased against the broadly based stronger US Dollar to 1.3617 from its 1.3660 open yesterday. Overnight, GBP/USD traded to a low at 1.3605. The Bank of England meets on policy tomorrow with traders uncertain that the BOE will raise interest rates.

Sterling eased against the broadly based stronger US Dollar to 1.3617 from its 1.3660 open yesterday. Overnight, GBP/USD traded to a low at 1.3605. The Bank of England meets on policy tomorrow with traders uncertain that the BOE will raise interest rates. NZD/USD – The Kiwi slumped on the back of a weaker Aussie, down 0.96% at the New York close to 0.7108 from 0.7190 yesterday. Data just released this morning saw New Zealand’s Q3 Employment Change climb 2.0% beating estimates at 0.4%. New Zealand’s Unemployment Rate improved to 3.4% from 4.0%, beating estimates at 3.9%. The Kiwi managed to edge higher to 0.7130 after the news.

On the Lookout: Japanese markets are closed today as the country celebrates Culture Day. The economic calendar kicks off with Australia’s September Building Approvals (f/c -2% from a previous 6.8%). China releases is October Caixin Services PMI data (no forecasts, previous was 53.4). The UK start off Europe with its UK October Nationwide House Prices (m/m f/c 0.4% from 0.1%, y/y f/c 9.3% from 10.0%). Italy releases its September Unemployment Rate (f/c 9.2% from 9.3%), Spain follows with its Unemployment Change (f/c 21,200 from a previous -76,100). The Eurozone releases its September Unemployment Rate (f/c 7.4% from 7.5%). Next up is the UK Markit Final Services PMI for October (f/c 58 from 55.4). The US rounds up today’s data releases with its ADP Private Employment report (f/c 400,000 from 568,000), US October ISM Services PMI (f/c 62.0 from 61.9), US Final Markit Services PMI for October (f/c 58.2 from 54.9) and US September Factory Orders (f/c 0% from 1.2%). The FOMC is expected to keep its Fed Funds rate unchanged at 0.25%.

Trading Perspective: The Dollar Index, which measures value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, extended its advance to 94.10 (93.87 yesterday). Markets are expecting the Fed to announce intentions to begin tapering bond purchases. Traders are forecasting that the reduction will be by USD 15 billion per month, which would occur in mid-2022. If the Fed stick to these parameters at their announcement at the conclusion of their meeting tomorrow morning (5 am Sydney), expect the Greenback to ease. The outcome of this event is fully priced into the current level of the US Dollar. Any larger reduction will see the Greenback soar and advance to fresh ground against its rivals. Whatever the outcome, expect fireworks to kick off early tomorrow morning. For today, the likelihood of consolidation at current levels is strong.

AUD/USD – slip sliding away. The Aussie faces relentless pressure due to the combination of a dovish RBA and a hawkish US Federal Reserve. The Aussie Dollar has immediate support today at 0.7420, its overnight low. The next support lies at 0.7400 followed by 0.7370. On the topside, immediate resistance can be found at 0.7460 and 0.7490. The next resistance level lies at 0.7510. Look for the Aussie to remain under pressure in a likely range between 0.7410-0.7480. Prefer to buy dips, am not bearish down here.

(Source: Finlogix.com)