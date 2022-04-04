Summary: The Dollar Index (DXY), a favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies edged up to finish at 98.57 (98.33 Friday), up 0.26%. This, despite a weaker-than-expected US March Non-Farms Payrolls gain of +431,000 against median forecasts of +470,000. The US Unemployment rate though eased to 3.6% in March from 3.7% February, the lowest since February 2020. The benchmark US 10-year treasury bond yield rose 4 basis points to 2.38%. Meantime, the 2-year US bond rate jumped a whopping 13 basis points to 2.46% (2.33% Friday). Which was the highest for the 2-year bond yield since February 2019. The inversion of the 2 vs 10- year yield triggered fears of a US recession. Normally the yield curve, a line that measures rates across all maturities, slopes upward given the time value of money. This time around, investors are concerned that the US Fed needs to raise rates aggressively to bring inflation down, which risks recession. Despite ongoing peace talks, Ukraine accused Russia of a massacre in Bucha, a town near Kyiv, even as Russian troops withdrew from some areas around the capital city. The Euro extended its fall to close at 1.1048 from its opening at 1.1070 on Friday. Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback rebounded to 122.60 from 121.70. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) was little changed, settling at 0.7500 (0.7490 Friday). Asian and Emerging Market currencies were mostly softer versus the US Dollar. The USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed in New York at 6.3675 (6.3560) while USD/SGD (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) finished at 1.3562 (1.3550 Friday). Wall Street stocks finished mixed. The DOW closed at 34,798 (34,783) while the S&P 500 was little changed at 4,545. Other global bond yields rose modestly. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last at 0.55% (0.54%). Australia’s 10-year Treasury rate settled at 2.825 (2.83% Friday).

Data released on Friday saw Japan’s Q1 Large Tankan Manufacturing PMI climb to 14 against expectations at 12, but lower than the previous 18. Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.1 from a previous 53.2. China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI for March fell to 48.4 from February’s 50.4, and lower than estimates at 49.7. Spanish March Manufacturing PMI fell to 54.2 from 56.9, missing forecasts at 55.5. French March Manufacturing PMI matched forecasts at 54.7. Germany’s March Manufacturing PMI dipped to 56.9 from a previous 58.4, and missing forecasts at 57.6. The Eurozone March Manufacturing PMI fell to 56.5 from 58.2 and lower than expectations at 57.0. The US March Average Weekly Earnings (Wages) matched estimates at 0.4%. Canada’s Manufacturing PMI rose to 58.9 from a previous 56.6. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI in March fell to 57.1 from February’s 58.6 and lower than median forecasts at 58.5.

EUR/USD – the shared currency extended its fall against the broad-based stronger US Dollar to finish at 1.1048 from its 1.1070 opening Friday. Overnight the EUR/USD pair traded to a low at 1.1028. Trading was choppy with the overnight top recorded at 1.1076. Euro area Manufacturing PMIs were mostly lower than expected which weighed on the EUR/USD pair.

USD/JPY – the yield-sensitive Japanese Yen renewed its weakness against the Greenback despite a softer than expected US Payrolls gain. Overnight the USD/JPY pair traded to an overnight high at 123.04 before easing to its New York close. The 13 basis-point rise in the US 2-year bond yield propelled USD/JPY back higher.

AUD/USD – the Australian Dollar rose modestly to finish at 0.7500 from Friday’s 0.7490 in featureless, albeit choppy trade. Overnight, the Aussie Battler hit a low at 0.7472. The AUD/USD traded to a high at 0.7524. The focus for the Aussie Dollar this week is tomorrow’s RBA interest rate policy meeting.

GBP/USD – Sterling eased against the Greenback to finish at 1.3115 (1.3143 Friday). Broad- based US Dollar strength was the British Pound’s main adversary. Markets await Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey who is due to speak at a Stop Scams Conference later today (7.05 pm Sydney).

On the Lookout: Over the weekend, Australia and New Zealand put their clocks back one hour, shifting off Daylight Savings which closes the time gap with Asia. Japan kicks off with its Monetary Base (y/y f/c 5.7% from previous 7.6% - FX Street). Australia releases its March ANZ Bank Job Advertisements (f/c 1.6% from 8.4% - FX Street). There are no major data releases for Asia. Germany starts off Europe with its February Trade Balance (Surplus - seasonally adjusted +EUR 9.6 billion from +EUR 9.4 billion – FX Street). Spain releases its March Unemployment Change (f/c +15,300 from previous -11,400.) The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index for April follows (f/c -9.7 from previous -7). Canada releases its February Building Permits (f/c 6.9% from -8.8% - Forex Factory). The US releases its February Factory Orders (m/m f/c -0.5% from a previous 1.4%). Chinese markets will be closed today to observe their Tomb Sweeping Day. This week’s highlight is the release of the Fed FOMC meeting minutes (early Thursday, 4 am Sydney time).

The fall in China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI for March was the lowest since March 2020, and this does not bode well for risk appetite. However, US stocks managed to close little changed on Friday. Markets and investors will brace themselves for another volatile week ahead.

Trading Perspective: The Dollar gained back it’s initiative on Friday, only just. The likelihood of an increased pace of Fed interest rate hikes rose despite a modestly softer US Payrolls gain of 431,000 against expectations of 470,000. February’s Job increases were also revised higher. The Unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%, the lowest since February 2020. While these all point to support for the Greenback, caution is warranted. Other global central banks are also likely to begin raising interest rates soon. The long US Dollar market positioning looks overextended, and a correction may be in the making. We could be in for another roller-coaster ride this week.

EUR/USD – The shared currency renewed its downward after its rally on Thursday last week. Overnight, the Euro slid to a low at 1.1028 before climbing to settle to its 1.1048 close. On Friday, the Euro opened at 1.1070. For today, immediate support on the shared currency is found at 1.1020 followed by 1.0990. Immediate resistance lies at 1.1070, 1.1100 and 1.1130. Look for further choppy trade in this currency pair with a likely range of 1.1010-1.1110. Preference is to buy EUR/USD dips as the speculative short bets are getting impatient.

USD/JPY – The Greenback rebounded strongly against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen to settle at 122.60 from 121.70 Friday. Overnight high traded for the USD/JPY pair was at 123.04. On the day, immediate resistance lies at 122.80, 123.10 and 123.40. On the downside, immediate support can be found at 122.30, 122.00 and 121.70. Higher US bond yields will keep this currency pair underpinned. Likely range today 122.30-123.30. Just trade the range shag on this one today.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler managed to close at 0.7500 from its 0.7490 open on Friday. Overnight the AUD/USD pair hit a low at 0.7472. Which puts immediate support at 0.7470. The next support level lies at 0.7440 followed by 0.7410. On the topside, immediate resistance can be found at 0.7520 and 0.7550. Look for a likely trading range today of 0.7475-0.7525. Preference is to sell Aussie rallies.

GBP/USD – The British Pound eased against the Greenback to 1.3115 from Friday’s open at 1.3143. Overnight low traded was at 1.3086. For today, we can find immediate support at 1.3085 followed by 1.3055. Immediate resistance can be found at 1.3145 (overnight high traded was 1.3147). The next resistance level is found at 1.3185 and 1.3205. On the downside immediate support lies at 1.3090, 1.3060 and 1.3030. Look for Sterling to trade a likely range today of 1.3080-1.3180. Preference is to buy GBP/USD dips as the speculative shorts are also becoming impatient.