JPY Outperforms, Risk-Off, Metals Soar, Bond Yields Slump
Summary: The Aussie Dollar tumbled, despite a broadly based weaker Greenback. Upbeat October Payrolls initially lifted US bond yields which turned lower at the close of trading. The US economy created 534,000 Jobs, better than median expectations of 452,000 and September’s poor 194,000. October Unemployment improved to 4.6% from 4.8%, and better than forecasts at 4.7%. Wages were unchanged at 0.4%, matching estimates. In late New York trade, the US 10-year bond yield settled at 1.53%, which was a whopping 8 basis points lower than where it opened (1.61%). Two-year US rates dipped to 0.40% from 0.42%. FX followed bond rates lower. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, reversed gains to finish 0.14% lower to 94.22. Following the release of the US Jobs report, the DXY hit a new high this year at 94.62 (94.32 Friday open). Speculative Dollar long bets pared their positions after the strong Payrolls report failed to sustain an initial move higher for the Greenback. Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the US Dollar slumped 0.47% to 113.30 (113.78). The Euro (EUR/USD) grinded higher, up a modest 0.07% to 1.1568 (1.1555). Sterling, battered on Thursday after the Bank of England failed to lift rates, eased further to 1.3480 from 1.3500 (Friday’s opening). The Australian Dollar continued its underperformance, hitting an overnight, and 3-week low at 0.7360, and settling unchanged at 0.7400. Lower US bond yields pushed the Greenback modestly lower against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/CNH pair dipped to 6.3940 (6.3965) while USD/SGD settled at 1.3497 from 1.3510. Commodities were stronger. Spot Gold prices finished 1.3% higher to USD 1,817.00 (USD 1,791.00). Brent Crude Oil prices soared 2.45% to USD 82.50.
Wall Street stocks climbed on the upbeat Payrolls report. The DOW settled at 36,303 (36,120) while the S&P 500 was up 0.23% to 4,692 (4,683).
Other economic data released Friday saw Japan’s September Household Spending (y/y) improve to -1.9% from -3.0%, bettering estimates at -3.5%. Germany’s September Industrial Production (m/m) missed expectations at 1.0%, to -1.1%. UK Halifax House Price Index beat estimates at 0.7%, rising to 0.9%. French September Industrial Production (m/m) slumped to -1.3% from 1.0%, and lower than median estimates at 0%. Italian September Retail Sales (m/m) rose to 0.8% from 0.4%, beating forecasts at 0.2%. Eurozone September Retail Sales (m/m) eased to -0.3% from 0.3%, missing forecasts at 0.4%. Canada’s October Payrolls fell to 31,200, underwhelming expectations at 45,000.
Canada’s IVEY PMI slumped to 59.3 from 70.4, underwhelming forecasts at 71.2.
- AUD/USD – slip-sliding away. Despite a generally lower US Dollar, the Aussie failed to strengthen, closing flat at 0.7400. Overnight, the Battler hit a 3-week low at 0.7360 before settling in New York trade. Overnight peak for the AUD/USD pair was 0.7412.
- GBP/USD – Sterling, pounded hard on Thursday after the Bank of England failed to hike rates, which was widely expected, finished modestly lower at 1.3480 (1.3500 Friday). Overnight low traded was 1.3429.
- USD/JPY – The Greenback slumped 0.47% against the Japanese Yen to finish at 113.30, down 0.47%. On Friday, the USD/JPY pair opened in Asia at 113.78. Overnight high traded for the USD/JPY was at 114.03, which was seen immediately following the releases of robust US Payrolls.
- EUR/USD – The shared currency managed to eke out at 0.07% stronger finish against the Greenback to 1.1568 (1.1555 Friday). Overnight, the Euro slid to a low at 1.1513 before short covering pushed it higher.
On the Lookout: The week ahead kicks off with a light economic calendar for today. Speeches from several central bank officials at different events are today’s highlight. Due for releases later in the week are the US PPI, and CPI reports. Australian releases its Employment report and the Eurozone releases its Economic Forecasts on Thursday. China released its Trade Balance yesterday which rose to +CNY 546 billion (USD 84.5 billion) from +CNY 433 billion (USD 66.8 billion), beating estimates at +CNY 386 billion (USD 64 billion). Japan releases its Leading Indicators (f/c 99.9% from a previous downward revised 101.33% from 101.8% originally). Europe kicks off with Switzerland releasing its Unemployment Rate (f/c 2.7% from 2.8% - ACY Finlogix). The Eurozone releases its Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index (f/c 14.9 from 16.9).
Today Fed FOMC members Clarida and Williams speak at different events. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at an online conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Board). Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at a virtual Citizens’ Panel Open Forum.
Trading Perspective: The Dollar eased on profit-taking as traders adjusted positions following the strong US Payrolls report. US treasury yields slumped after an initial rise after bond traders covered their net short Treasury futures positions. As we start a new week, expect consolidation with the Dollar maintaining its overall strength. With several central bank officials speaking, traders will focus on their rhetoric. FX traders should continue to monitor the bond yields as well, which are leading the financial markets.
- AUD/USD – Its just another day for you and me on the Aussie Dollar. The Battler can’t seem to find any friends just yet. AUD/USD closed flat on Friday at 0.7400 after slumping to an overnight and 3-week low at 0.7360. On the day, immediate support lies at 0.7360 followed by 0.7330 and 0.7300. On the topside, immediate resistance can be found at 0.7430 (overnight high traded was 0.7412), and 0.7460. Look for the Aussie to trade in a likely 0.7370-20 range first up today. The pressure remains for a lower Aussie. Cautious here.
(Source: Finlogix.com)
- EUR/USD – the Euro rose modestly to 1.1567 from 1.1557 on Friday. After sliding to an overnight low at 1.1513 on the strong US jobs report, the shared currency rebounded on short covering. Overnight high traded was at 1.1573. German and French Industrial Production data both missed estimates which weighed on the EUR/USD pair. Immediate support lies at 1.1540 followed by 1.1510. Immediate resistance can be found at 1.1580 and 1.1610. Expect the Euro to trade in a likely range today of 1.1520-1.1590. Look to sell rallies.
- GBP/USD – Paul McCartney once sang in his 1982 album “Tug of War”- “The Pound is sinking”. It certainly feels that way again. The British currency was pummelled lower by traders after the BOE kept interest rates unchanged late last week. On Friday, GBP/USD traded to an overnight low at 1.3429 before rebounding to its close at 1.3500 (1.3500 Friday). Traders also covered GBP shorts. For today, immediate resistance lies at 1.3510 (overnight high 1.3509). The next resistance level lies at 1.3530. immediate support can be found at 1.3460 and 1.3430. Likely range today 1.3440-1.3520. Prefer to sell GBP/USD rallies.
- USD/JPY – The Dollar slumped against the Yen after US bond yields tumbled. The Greenback opens in Asia at 113.40 JPY after opening at 113.77 on Friday. Overnight low traded was at 113.30. Immediate support on the day lies at 113.30. The next support level is found at 113.00. USD/JPY traded to a peak at 114.03 on Friday. Immediate resistance for today lies at 113.60 followed by 114.00. Look for consolidation today in a likely range of 113.25-113.75. Prefer to buy dips.
