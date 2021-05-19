The downtrend in dollar index has continued on worries of an abundant stimulus amid expectations of flat interest rates. And with Federal Reserve's April monetary policy meeting minutes there seems to be pressure on the dollar. As seen in the chart, dollar index has breached a fresh 12-week low of 89.68. The recent US economic data exhibits mixed signals, with higher inflation and weak jobs report as proof of the slack in the economy. The market sentiments have been volatile regarding accelerating inflation, as well as a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. But the Federal Reserve officials have repeatedly indicated and reassured that they see recent price pressures as transitory and intend to keep policy accommodative for some time to come. So traders are awaiting the latest Fed minutes for the clues about the economic outlook and any indications about where monetary policy is headed this year. If the Fed minutes try to talk their way through it, then market will get frustrated and dollar will continue being subdued. But going ahead any further overshooting of inflation, will make it harder for the Fed to avoid taper talks. In short, the Fed's music will be the same in tonight's minutes.

As seen in the weekly chart, DXY continues to trade heavy, failing almost immediately to hold any sizeable short-term rise it may have. There is a symmetrical Triangle Breakdown whose pattern target is 85.50. Currently, it is trading around 89.70, and strong Bollinger band's lower support level is located at 89.20 mark, which is also the yearly low. In order to continue with its downtrend it should consistently trade below 89.20, with next support levels seen at 88.10-86.65.

The February low may help induce another bounce, but the anticipation is for it to be short-lived in-line with recent sequences. It could offer short traders another opportunity to sell positions as the trend continues to be lower amid dovish Fed. The RSI indicator stands at 31.77 which is very close to its oversold position, so we may see some bargain buying at lower level in DXY. However, if price respects 89.20-89.0 zone then the script may be flipped from bearish to bullish and we may see a reversal till 90.75, above which next resistance is observed around 91.10-92.0.