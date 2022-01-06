The DXY is still trading inside that choppy range but price is being capped to the upside by the 96.50 level.

Should the DXY reverse here I want to get in short on a short-term trade and the USDMXN yields the best scenario.

I'm looking at a retest of a big key historic pivotal level (upper right chart). My entry is on the lower time frames on a break of the short term bullish structure on a quite overextended short term move that has hit short term targets at the 1.618 of the first leg up.

