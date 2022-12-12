Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims early gains, holds above 1.0500
EUR/USD trades flat for the day after an early run to 1.0580. The US Dollar recovered ground after Wall Street’s opening but struggles to gather strength ahead of first-tier events. US Consumer Price Index the first of several critical events
GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.2300
GBP/USD edged lower after having advanced to the 1.2300 area earlier in the day but didn't have a difficult time holding above 1.2250. The US Dollar stays on the back foot amid improving market mood but the currency's losses remain limited ahead of Tuesday's key data releases.
Gold: A potential near-term slide in the making
Gold trades marginally lower on Monday at around $1,784 as the USD recovers its poise. The Greenback fell throughout the first half of the day, despite the poor performance of high-yielding equities, yet it recovered following the US opening, despite the better tone of Wall Street.
Bitcoin cracks after rumors that massive selling occurred over weekend
BTC slid lower Monday after it lost ground over the weekend after the US PPI numbers on Friday showed a slight tilt higher. The number was still lower than its last number, which was revised upwards, making the drop even bigger.
With Rivian set to join NASDAQ 100, expect a rally into year-end
Rivian joins six other stocks on December 19 being added to the NASDAQ 100. Mercedes-Benz and Rivian are parting ways on a proposed electric van joint production agreement.