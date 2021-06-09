The dollar index looks to be fairly calm ahead of the tomorrow's US CPI and the ECB meeting to gauge the pace of global recovery and policymakers' thinking about monetary stimulus. The counter isn't swinging low or high as traders want to know whether an upbeat US data won't provide an excuse for the Fed to defer the tapering debate a little longer or not. The US CPI data will provide an insight into just how short-term growing price pressures may be. Reuters expect the headline to jump to 4.7% year-on-year from 4.2% in April. The Fed's stance on inflation will be tested yet again if it rises to 4.7%, spurring the taper talk with renewed bid in the dollar index. Although, another miss of lofty CPI forecasts might clear the way for further dollar declines.

Along with that, the European Central Bank meeting outcome is due tomorrow. The eurozone outlook is gradually improving and the financial conditions are also still broadly conducive to the recovery, so the ECB policy will be interesting to watch. Also, the focus will be on if ECB Lagarde and her team considers that now is the time to reduce their extraordinary support to the economy, which includes ultra-low interest rates and generous quantitative easing. If the ECB say the economic rebound will be strong enough for them to consider reducing support via their quantitative easing programme - known as PEPP - in the future, then the euro could appreciate in valuation and dollar will slump again.

Technically, as seen in the daily chart, US dollar index (DXY) after hitting a three weeks high of 90.627 experienced a dip thereafter to currently trade around 90.096 (just above Bollinger band's medium level). Also, the DXY has witnessed a Hidden Bearish Divergence in the chart, with prices giving lower highs and RSI indicator giving higher highs. So the immediate support is located at 90.06 and strong 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement support level is at 89.90. Any consistent trading below this only we can see a dip towards 89.50. However, on upside crucial top-to-top trend line resistance is at 90.40 and next at 90.62. If DXY crossed and sustained above 90.62, then next resistance is at 91.0-91.40.