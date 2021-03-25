DXY broke 200-day moving average.

U.S. relative growth outpacing global peers.

Gold and oil under pressure.

U.S dollar, measured by DXY, has gained 1.8% month-to-date and broke the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) resistance early on Thursday. The dollar has been supported by rapid economic recovery in the States, fueled by monetary and fiscal stimulus which are expected to push the GDP growth rate to around 7% this year.

U.S. dollar index DXY, a basket of 6 currencies, has been gaining since early March when short-term momentum indicators turned bullish. Today DXY pierced the 200-day SMA resistance level near 92.58 - widely considered as the line in the sand between bearish and bullish sentiment. Additionally, the momentum is gaining traction as ADX is at 25 and pointing higher, signaling conviction in the trend. DMI+ of 27 confirms bullish sentiment. Slow stochastic of 81 indicates that we are entering an overbought territory and a pullback may be due at some point.

We see short-term support levels near 92.47 and 92.33. 8-day exponential moving average (EMA) sits near 92.14 and should also support the price, should we see more violent pullback. Resistance can be expected near 92.67 and 92.85. We foresee DXY climbing to 94.00 levels by year-end.

DXY, a basket of 6 currencies, is largely weighted by Euro with around 58% of exposure coming from the common currency. EURUSD weakness started to manifest itself on charts in January when 8-day EMA crossed below 21- and 34-day EMA but also 50-day SMA. Price broke the 200-day SMA support at 1.1852 on Wednesday and is trading currently near 1.1812. Price seems oversold based on Slow Stochastic of 13 but ADX of 24 is pointing higher, signaling increasing conviction in the bearish momentum.

The EU has been struggling with vaccine rollout due to poor procurement process and logistics infrastructure. The Bloc is behind the U.S. and the U.K. with only around 10% population having received at least one dose, whilst the States has reached around 38% and Great Britain around 45% of population. The inadequate inoculation rollout has resulted in a third wave of COVID-19 spread and lockdowns in Germany, France and Italy, among other European countries. European Commission projects Euro Area to grow 3.8% in 2021 –" a forecast that was put forward before the new lockdowns. This compares with around 7% estimate for the U.S and around 4% for the U.K.

Strong dollar has been adding pressure on an already depressed gold price of 1,732.78. Gold is down -8.7% year-to-date, while momentum indicators support a continuous bearish trend. ADX of 36 is signaling strong conviction in the momentum, although the trend seems to be losing energy. Price action has been range-bound since March the 10 th and may consolidate near 1,733.44.

Also, oil has been forced lower -8.8% since March the 8 th . Futures were up yesterday 5.9% at the back of a 400-meter container ship blocking the Suez Canal, halting around US$ 9.4 billion worth of goods, including energy, passing the canal daily. Blockage is adding additional stress to logistics infrastructure, already under strain due to coronavirus related disruptions, but also owing to a spike in e-commerce and inventory replenishment. Oil futures are currently near 59.8, near 50-day SMA support level at 59.1. Resistance level is near 8-day EMA of 61.2.

Oil’s fundamentals are also impacted by weak data from Europe as the key economies are once again in a lockdown. A positive catalyst may come from China next week when the world’s second largest economy is reporting manufacturing PMI-s. China’s recovery, albeit the strongest among large countries, has been taking a pause. Manufacturing PMI-s are still expansionary, but the pace has been decelerating since November when the print was 52.1. The consensus is expecting a print of 51.1 next week, up from 50.6 in February. Looking at the ability and desire of OPEC to support the price, we foresee oil consolidating near current levels, despite weak demand coming out of Europe.