Last Friday after the Jackson Hole Symposium, Fed Chair Powell gave a super dovis speech on monetary policy saying that he sees no reason to change the modification made to monetary policy strategy 1 year ago. This basically means that the Fed sees no reason to taper down this round of QE.

This is super bearish, short ter at least, for the USD. I said short term because on the past Fed meeting it was hinted we were looking at at least 2 rate hikes before the end of 2023.

Watch my daily watchlist to see how I'm playing this out.

