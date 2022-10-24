Apparently, the internal structure of the DXY index shows the completion of the global corrective trend, which took the form of a triple zigzag consisting of five main cycle waves w-x-y-x-z.
It is possible that the market has now begun the formation of the initial part of a new bearish trend.
It is assumed that bears form a zigzag pattern. The impulse and correction have already been completed. In the near future, the price is expected to continue falling in the primary impulse wave. Its end is expected to reach 108.13. At that level, it will be at 123.6% of first impulse wave.
Another option is also allowed, in which the formation of a cycle triple zigzag is not yet fully completed.
Most likely, at the level of 104.64, the bearish cycle wave x was completed, which took the form of a standard zigzag of the primary degree. After that, an upward impulse price movement in the wave z began.
The wave z may take the form of a zigzag, where the first impulse and correction are already completed.
The entire wave z may complete its pattern near 119.61. At that level, it will be at the 76.4% Fibonacci extension of wave y.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 0.9900 on soft dollar
EUR/USD has gained traction and advanced toward 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Monday. The improving market mood despite the disappointing Manufacturing and Services PMI surveys from the US seems to be weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1300
GBP/USD turned north and advanced toward 1.1350 in the second half of the day on Monday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. Investors remain cautious while trying to figure out how Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will approach the fiscal plan.
Gold loses traction, retreats below $1,650
After having advanced toward $1,655 with the initial reaction to the dismal PMI data from the US, gold lost its traction and dropped below $1,650. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays resilient above 4.2%, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Assessing the possibility of an Ethereum Classic price rebound as hashrate dips
ETC is trading 51% down from its September peak at $45.81. Markets were surprised when ETC price more than tripled its value from $13.50, thanks to the departure of miners from the former Ethereum PoW (proof-of-work) protocol.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Doves are back, bulls are back, USD pulls back
Equity markets end the week positively as the Fed pivot is back on. Bank of Japan likely intervenes in FX market. Apple earnings will set tone for the weeks ahead.