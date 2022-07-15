The USD remains strong as inflation in US remains the primary issue. Speculators believe FED will have to be more aggressive so USD is breaking to a new high while stocks are coming down into support. However, stocks are not in a very strong sharp sell-off, so I am wondering if maybe the market figured out that FED cannot do much with this hawkish policy? We will see, but technically speaking the DXY is moving into a resistance, currently in a fifth wave that can slow down at 109/110 area.

