The USD remains strong as inflation in US remains the primary issue. Speculators believe FED will have to be more aggressive so USD is breaking to a new high while stocks are coming down into support. However, stocks are not in a very strong sharp sell-off, so I am wondering if maybe the market figured out that FED cannot do much with this hawkish policy? We will see, but technically speaking the DXY is moving into a resistance, currently in a fifth wave that can slow down at 109/110 area.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds above parity ahead of key US data
EURUSD has recovered modestly after having declined toward parity earlier in the session. The dollar consolidates its weekly gains as investors reassess the probability of the Fed hiking the policy rate by 100 basis points in July.
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.1850 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.1850, as the US dollar attempts a rebound ahead of US Retail Sales. The UK political instability and recession fears have shifted the pound bulls on the tenterhooks.
Gold Price struggles near YTD low, further downside remains on the cards
Gold price plunged to a nearly one-year low on Thursday, though showed resilience below $1,700. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, Relentless USD buying continued weighing heavily on the commodity. Less hawkish remarks by FOMC members helped limit losses ahead of US data.
Bitcoin Price: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!