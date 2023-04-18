Coach broke down DXY and its market implications. Mike is short ZOOM and is following Option Sweeps for Tells.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0950 as USD recovery remains short-lived
EUR/USD has lost its traction and erased a portion of its daily gains after having climbed toward 1.1000. With the US Dollar struggling to gather recovery momentum amid retreating Treasury bond yields, however, the pair stays in positive territory at around 1.0950.
GBP/USD pulls away from daily tops, holds above 1.2400
GBP/USD manages to hold comfortably above 1.2400 despite having lost its bullish momentum in the American session on Tuesday. The US Dollar's rebound on hawkish Fed comments failed to gather momentum, allowing the pair to cling to daily gains.
Gold finds its footing, reclaims $2,000
After having dropped toward $1,990 in the early American session, Gold price has reversed its direction and climbed above $2,000. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.6% on Tuesday, helping XAU/USD gather bullish momentum.
Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?
Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide.
Johnson & Johnson Earnings: JNJ breaks above resistance following Q1 beat, targets $180
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stock rose 2% in Tuesday's premarket after the healthcare and consumer goods conglomerate reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68.