Correlation, Corelation and Confluence
DXY
Moving higher to retest the monthly breakout level. Resistance is seen at 93.50 and 94.12. This lines up with a 78.6 and 88.6% Fibonacci levels.
EUR/USD
Correlation. DXY up EURUSD down. We have a confluence area at 1.1693-1.1689. This will form a bullish Bat pattern (Cypher). The move lower is 1.6% from current levels. The first DXY leg is 1.4%, the second 2.07%.
