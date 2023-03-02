DXY: A primary wave is needed to confirm the triple combination

DXY presumably forms a triple zigzag pattern. It seems that the sub-waves have already been completed. The actionary wave is a double zigzag, an intervening wave is a standard zigzag.
In the near future, the price depreciation in the primary wave is expected to continue. It is still difficult to say what kind of correction model it will take.
The price may fall to 97.786. At that level, wave will be at the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of wave.
The second scenario suggests the construction of the last part of the bullish corrective trend a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z, that is, the wave z is now being formed.
Wave z may take the form of a zigzag, in which the first impulse and the correction in the form of an intermediate double zigzag are already completed.
The entire wave z may end near 115.92. At that lecel, it will be at the 76.4% Fibonacci extension of wave y. An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.
