DXY: A bearish wave (Y) has started, we are preparing to sell

In the long term, the dollar index can form a triple zigzag pattern, which consists of primary sub-waves. At the moment, the sub-waves look complete. The second intervening wave is a standard zigzag.
Most likely, the price drop in the primary wave will continue in the next coming days. Judging by the internal structure, this wave can take the form of an intermediate double zigzag.
The end of the bearish pattern is expected near 96.364. At that level, primary wave will be at 76.4% of wave.
We propose to consider an alternative scenario in which a wave z is formed in a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z.
The structure of the wave z is similar to the zigzag. In its composition, the first impulse and the correction in the form of an intermediate double zigzag have already been completed. The entire wave z can end near 114.75, that is, at the maximum of the primary impulse wave.
However, the first target where the bulls will go is the maximum of 105.94, which was marked by the intermediate intervening wave (X).
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
