DXC: A Diagonal Leading Movement?
Perhaps the move off the Feb 2nd lows is now complete in the Dollar Index (DXC)?
It looks to be a leading diagonal - best way to count it - and if so, a deep correction lower is in the cards. Additionally, as noted in the charts below, some bullish candles in EUR/USD and AUD/USD.
These are simply clues, not a definitive sign that DXC is ready to offer up solid short trades.
Regardless, markets always move in ebbs and flows, so at minimum a correction lower in DXC is in the cards.
DXC
AUD/NZD: Bearish to Bullish still looking/waiting for that elusive correction lower. Adjusted buy limit order is in at 1.0635
AUD/NZD: micro-term short set-up?
NZD/CAD: Bullish to Bearish starting to see a nice move higher off the lows. Looking at .9420-.9500 as an area to build short positions.
EUR/GBP: Bearish looks like 1 more leg higher to complete Wave ii. From there I think I will be looking for short positions,
Aspen Trading Group´s FX Commentary, including any content or information contained within it or Aspen Trading Group´s web site, any site-related service, is provided “as is”, with all faults, with no representations or warranties of any kind, either expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, and noninfringement. You assume total responsibility and risk for your use of Aspen Trading Group´s commentary/website, site-related services, and hyperlinked websites.