DXC: A Diagonal Leading Movement?

Perhaps the move off the Feb 2nd lows is now complete in the Dollar Index (DXC)?

It looks to be a leading diagonal - best way to count it - and if so, a deep correction lower is in the cards. Additionally, as noted in the charts below, some bullish candles in EUR/USD and AUD/USD.

These are simply clues, not a definitive sign that DXC is ready to offer up solid short trades.

Regardless, markets always move in ebbs and flows, so at minimum a correction lower in DXC is in the cards.

DXC

AUD/NZD: Bearish to Bullish still looking/waiting for that elusive correction lower. Adjusted buy limit order is in at 1.0635

AUD/NZD: micro-term short set-up?

NZD/CAD: Bullish to Bearish starting to see a nice move higher off the lows. Looking at .9420-.9500 as an area to build short positions.

EUR/GBP: Bearish looks like 1 more leg higher to complete Wave ii. From there I think I will be looking for short positions,